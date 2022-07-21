‘Chicago PD’ Fans Hope for These New Cast Members in Season 10

Chicago PD fans are anxiously awaiting Season 10. Fans have taken to Reddit to voice their hopes for new cast members joining the show in the new season.

One user prompted the thread, asking “Any new cast members?” They continued, writing, “Do you all think we will get some new cast members? I feel like we will, maybe a portal officer or detective. I think Fire/Med has had new people but PD has not. Personally, I would for that officer from Fire and Torres as detective.”

Users were quick to respond to the thread. One comment with five upvotes said, “Bring up the rookie from Fire, but I’m in the minority when I say I didn’t really care about Torres.”

Another user wrote, “We still haven’t had any explanation of what happened to Rojas. I don’t care if she ever comes back, but at least name check her and give us some closure. She just vanished into thin air like Chuck Cunningham or Roy.” That comment received four upvotes.

“Hopefully,” wrote another user in very plain language. That comment also received four upvotes.

Another fan said, “It would be great if they brought back Rojas. Lisseth’s show was canceled, so it would be a great opportunity since she may be freed up. I felt she was the best fit. She just meshed with everyone. Loved the friendship with Hailey, the partnership with Kev.”

“Facts she needs to come back,” agreed another. “Rojas is coming back,” one said.

A final fan wrote, “Nothing as of yet. Filming starts tomorrow so we might get something but I wouldn’t keep my hopes up. Personally, I think both of them should be on the show, possible patrol partners, but I do want someone new.”

Fans of the show recently logged on Reddit to share predictions for Season 10.

One Chicago PD fan opened the discussion, asking other fans, “will or should [Voight] blame Hailey and Jay [for Anna’s death]?”

In answering their own question, the fan suspected Voight will blame both of his detectives. They claim he will “because you could see the pain in his face as Anna died.”

Another user on the site thinks the Chicago PD writers are headed for extreme outcomes.

They said Voight will either go into “super rage mode and nearly kill Hailey” or the show’s writers will merely exit to new storylines. Another fan hopped in and predicted things may go awry for Upton. They wrote, “You can tell things are gonna be complicated for both voight and hailey next season…he’s not gonna be too happy with her either.”

A final fan thinks otherwise. Instead of blaming Hailey and Jay, they claim Voight will “internalize” Anna’s death. For instance, they said, “Voight is not going to blame Hailey. That is just not the kind of man he is.”