‘Chicago PD’ Fans Hope to See This Wild Crossover in Season 10

Legendary producer Dick Wolf is the proud creator of three beloved TV franchises: Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago. Within each of these franchises, there are three series, each of which is as popular as the next.

Now, it’s not uncommon for crossover events to occur between series within a franchise. For Dick Wolf, however, that wasn’t enough. Instead, he carefully crafted every franchise within the same universe. In doing so, any character from any of his nine series could appear in any of the other eight.

Though this is a rare occurrence, it does happen. Characters from Chicago PD, for example, appeared in a Season 16 episode of Law & Order: SVU. Meanwhile, Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Fin Tutuola (Ice-T), came to Chicago to help Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his crew in Season 3 of Chicago PD.

For One Chicago and Law & Order fans, however, there’s one mind-blowing crossover that could make the coming seasons the best yet. And that is a combination of Chicago PD and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Want to See Stabler and Voight Team Up

It’s no secret that Dick Wolf is a fantastic storyteller. After all, how many people could pull off running nine jaw-droppingly successful series at once? The Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago franchises are all filled to the brim with interesting, endearing, and/or infuriating characters.

However, the undisputed king and queen of the Dick Wolf universe are Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Olivia Benson. To say the detective duo is adored by fans would be a dramatic understatement. Because of that, Law & Order fans want to see them in every environment possible, not just their own shows.

And while Benson and Stabler appearing on each other’s shows is priority number one for Law & Order fans, a recent idea sparked a frenzy among Stabler enthusiasts. What if Elliot Stabler and Chicago PD‘s Hank Voight teamed up for an episode?

In a recent Reddit thread, fans discussed their excitement for the never-before-seen duo. “I’ve been wanting this so bad omg!!!!! Organized Crime is my favorite Wolf show outside [of] One Chicago,” one fan wrote. “That would be great. They are kinda similar. They also have an enemy in common considering the guy who played Denny Woods in PD also played Preston Webb,” another agreed.

Another shared that an Organized Crime / Chicago PD crossover is so high on their wishlist that they have it all planned out. “I’ve been screaming about the need for this crossover since OC first began,” they said. “I don’t think it’ll take much for them to do it either.”

“Let a case start with SVU,” the devoted Dick Wolf fan continued. “Turns into an OC case. Perp flees to Chicago, where he commits another crime where intelligence is on the case. OC comes to Chicago to help work it as a joint case. It could totally happen, they’re just holding out on us.”