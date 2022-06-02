‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Hoping These Characters Receive a Promotion Next Season

When it comes to dedicated fans, Chicago PD definitely has some of the best in the world of TV and they are wondering about promotions. See, there are three characters who have been around a bit and haven’t moved up the job list at all. So, fans want to know when will Kim Burgess, Kevin Atwater, and Adam Ruzek receive a promotion? They have been with the show for all nine seasons. Marina Squerciati plays Burgess, while Patrick John Flueger plays Ruzek. One of them probably should get one. LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Atwater, talked about it recently in an interview.

LaRoyce Hawkins Of ‘Chicago PD’ Says Atwater’s Thinking About Becoming a Detective

“Obviously he’s thinking about being a detective,” Hawkins tells TV Insider. “He looks forward to being able to do that eventually. If not be a detective soon, he has to serve and protect at a high level, probably in a different way. And so we know that he’s been investing in real estate and investing in communities that naturally can use the love. So I think that’s where his head is.”

If you have been watching the show during Season 9, then you know Atwater and Celeste broke up. But Hawkins wouldn’t mind seeing them back together again. “Atwater definitely needs love, but he’s also not wanting to force anything,” he said. “You can’t force a vibe. If it was meant to be, it will be.”

Atwater’s Relationship With Celeste Comes Under Microscope

Oh, the relationship game can be troublesome. Hawkins offers some insight into Atwater’s relationship with Celeste. “If [she] has a hard time understanding behind why he couldn’t be as vulnerable with her as she would like for him to be, he has to take that and keep growing from it,” Hawkins said. “I can’t say whether we’ll see her again. I would love to see her again, but I’m not sure.”

With a show like Chicago PD, it’s important to have a sense of reality in there. That’s why real police officers are a part of the show being made. Yet, how are real police used on the show? “We have a database of police officers registered in the city and their availability,” Cassie Gorniewicz, Chicago PD casting assistant, said in an interview. “It’s for background non-speaking roles, but they’re paid just like any other extra would be.”

Yes, the show is a drama being played on TV. But there is power in authenticity and this is what Chicago PD likes to show its fans. If they can reflect that in episodes, then viewers might come to trust storylines on a regular basis. Thus, they tune in week after week for the NBC police drama.