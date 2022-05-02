‘Chicago PD:’ Here’s How To Watch the Final Episodes of Season 9

Unbelievable as it might seem, we have already approached the final episodes of our favorite television dramas’ current seasons. Now, with just a handful of episodes left, we have all the details on how “One Chicago” fans can watch the last couple of episodes of “Chicago PD” Season 9.

‘Chicago PD’ End of Season 9 Schedule

Longtime fans of “Chicago PD” have come to expect a couple of hiatuses from season to season. And sadly, last Wednesday saw “Chicago PD” on another season 9 hiatus. Instead, viewers tuned in on April 27th to a “PD” rerun, airing the seventh episode of season 9, “Trust Me.”

Don’t get your hopes up this week either “Chicago PD” fans. We still won’t be seeing a new season 9 episode on May 4th. As per Fansided, the series’ temporary hiatus will continue. Instead, the network plans to air the rerun, “Fractures.” If you’re interested in tuning in anyway, the episode follows the Investigative Unit as they look into a father’s mysterious death, as well as the strange actions of his daughters.

“Chicago PD” Season 9 finally returns with a new episode on Wednesday, May 11th. So far, showrunners have not released an official preview nor a synopsis for the upcoming episode. However, the last new episode did show snapshots of Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) facing a criminal. Another frame shows Ruzek carrying a victim. All in all, we can expect the upcoming episode will be an intense one.

“Chicago PD” fans can breathe a sigh of relief on May 18th. Then, “Chicago PD” plans to release another all-new episode. Sadly though, we have nothing to report regarding the events of the episode. Although you can always check back at American Entertainment for later updates.

As per the outlet, the last new episode of “Chicago PD” Season 9 airs on Wednesday, May 25th. Again, showrunners have not released a preview or a synopsis, though we can expect, as we always do, one final action-packed episode.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch all episodes of “Chicago PD.”

One ‘Chicago PD’ Star Once Featured in the ‘Princess Diaries’

I’m as big a fan of a good procedural crime drama as any, and “Chicago PD” definitely fits the bill. However, I’m just as much a fan of the “Princess Diaries” franchise, so I was shocked to learn the two share one major connection.

Before actor Patrick John Fleuger became iconic for his role as Officer Adam Ruzek on “Chicago PD,” he featured in his youth as main “Princess Diaries” character Lilly’s love interest. Check out the clip below.

In the original “Princess Diaries” film, fans followed Mia’s journey after learning she came from European royalty. Lilly, Mia’s best friend remains a mainstay within the series, and also sees her own mini subplot come to life. And in the first film, we find the loveable character fully in love with the “Chicago PD” star’s character, Jeremiah.

While Patrick John Flueger has seen major success as Adam Ruzek in “Chicago PD,” we’re truthfully not surprised to learn the heartthrob actor got his start in the earlier comedic drama.