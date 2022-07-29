‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Poses With Costars in New Behind-the-Scenes Pic

Chicago PD’s Marina Squerciati is sending fans some fun updates as she shares a pic from her first day back on the set with her One Chicago costars. And, we just can’t get enough of these updates, especially since it will still be a while before we can catch new episodes of the NBC TV drama series.

“I’m okay, guys,” the One Chicago star says in her recent Insta post.

“I found my crew,” she adds as she grins in the selfie with Chicago PD costars LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick John Fleuger

“Whew!” the actress exclaims in her post.

Marina Squerciati Is Just Happy To Get Back To Her Chicago PD Crew After Ending Up On ‘The Wrong Show’

This “first day back on the set” candid from Marina Squeciati comes just one day after the actress joked with her Insta followers that she had landed on the wrong One Chicago set when she returned for filming. In this hilarious post, the star shares another selfie, this time with Chicago Med’s Nick Gehlfuss and S. Epatha Merkerson.

“First day back and I came to the wrong show,” the star quips in the Insta post. “Whoops,” she adds.

PD’s 10th Season Promises Some Big Moments This Fall

The ninth season of Chicago PD saw Jason Beghe’s Voight working to take down a dangerous mobster. However, the efforts end in tragedy as Voight’s informant, Anna gets killed. But, all of the efforts were not lost when, despite the loss, the PD crew including Ruzek, Kevin Atwater, and Burgess find a massive amount of drugs in a raid.

Elsewhere, Marina Squerciati’s Kim Burgess decides to move on without Patrick John Flueger’s Adam Ruzek after realizing their daughter is doing well with the current schedule. However, as one PD executive producer notes, the couple will be “dealing with the aftermath of the decision to go in separate directions,” in this upcoming season.

“Now comes either healing or separation,” Squerciati has said of the storyline.

“They either learn and figure out, for Makayla’s best interests, how to move forward as a couple,” she continues. “Or in Makayla’s best interests not as a couple.”