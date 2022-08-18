‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Reveals Her Favorite Scene

It’s unique to hear about a star from Chicago PD like Marina Squerciati, who plays Kim Burgess, not pick a scene with her as her favorite. We know that she has a lot of respect and admiration for her fellow co-stars in the NBC police drama. Yet it’s kind of surprising that she’d pick one involving a couple of others as her favorite scene. Well, who was in it? None other than Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos. Soffer plays Jay Halstead while Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton. They are a couple and, therefore, we get the nickname Upstead.

“When you guys [Upstead] were eating, like, Chinese food on the steps of your million-dollar apartment! Kim Burgess lives in a hovel, and you guys are, like, clearly funneling money,” Squerciati said according to NBC Insider. “Anyways, you guys have this lovely scene of, like, you’re suffering and hiding it, and Halstead is kind of just, like, doesn’t know and is on the up and up. It was just lovely—it felt like a real couple scene. Two people eating…I thought it was nice.”

‘Chicago PD’ Actress Hints At Possible Crossover Episode

Meanwhile, could there be a crossover between Chicago PD and Chicago Med? This is something that Squerciati dropped a big hint about thanks to a behind-the-scenes picture. In the selfie that Squerciati happened to share on Instagram, we see her along with S. Epatha Merkerson and Nick Gehlfuss. They star on Chicago Med as nurse Sharon Goodwin and Dr. Will Halstead, respectively. Squerciati happened to write, “First day back and I came to the wrong show. Whoops.”

Fans probably will forgive her for such a thing to happen. But we are going to be watching for a crossover now even more closely. That would be so cool and something that fans could look forward to themselves. Of course, those Halstead brothers showing up together is a pretty good deal. Yes, in the storylines of both shows, Jay and Will are related. Just another reason for a crossover to take place here.

Additionally, fans are going to keep their eyes on the Kim Burgess-Adam Ruzek connection. Ruzek is played by Patrick John Flueger on the show. But during the show’s run last season, there happened to be a plot twist that Squerciati and showrunner Gwen Sigan were talking about. Ruzek and Burgess decided to live apart in trying to make it all work out for Makayla.

“I like that the inclusion of a child makes you sort of navigate your relationship differently,” Squerciati said in an interview. “I think if Makayla wasn’t there, they’d take the time to work through it and build back.” This show airs as part of the Wednesday night One Chicago block of shows on NBC.