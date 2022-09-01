‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes.

Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”

Although some were hoping this to be false, Jesse Lee Soffer then quote-tweeted the news, confirming it. He said: “This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all.”

NBC has since shared some photos of Soffer’s last few episodes.

Soffer also shared a statement about his exit, saying: “I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years. To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Fans Upset About Jesse Lee Soffer’s ‘Chicago PD’ Exit

Devastation fell upon fans. He was a favorite on Chicago PD, and because of this, fans of the show were left wondering why he was leaving. One fan asked: “Jesse, our hearts are BROKEN. The only way we can make peace is if this was your decision. Can you give us any indication?”

Someone responded to this comment, saying: “I really hope it was. Jay is the heart of the show and it won’t be the same without him. I wonder what this will mean for his and Haley’s relationship too, hopefully he won’t be killed off. There will definitely be a second Jesse sized hole in the One Chicago universe.”

Tracey Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton on the show, also shared a post on Instagram with Jesse Lee Soffer as well. She wrote: “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”

Although season 10 is his last, he will not be there for the whole season. The report stated that he will leave the show “sometime in the fall.” Because of this, fans are worried about what writers will do with his storyline. Even though it has been hard to accept his exit, fans wish him well in his next endeavors.