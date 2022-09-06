We still have a few weeks until Chicago PD airs its milestone 10th season. But in the meantime, we have a lot to look forward to and even more to unpack when PD returns. Not only has one of its longest-reigning cast members announced his departure from the show, but the opening plotlines promise to be packed full of drama. Now, we have even more exciting news for Chicago PD fans. General Hospital star Michael Blake Kruse is set to feature in the NBC series’ upcoming season.

According to One Chicago Center, Chicago PD showrunners have not yet unveiled the role that Kruse is set to play. However, his addition comes just weeks after PD newcomer Benjamin Levy Aguilar was promoted to a series regular. Fans will recall Aguilar debuted on the show last season, playing the unit’s new recruit, patrol officer Dante Torres.

As to the General Hospital star, news of his brand new role on Chicago PD came via the actor’s Instagram. Heading online last week, Kruse wrote, “It’s great to be working in the Midwest again with the incredible cast and crew of Chicago PD. So much to love about this city and show. Season 10 premieres on September 21st.”

Will Michael Blake Kruse Join as a Recurring Character?

Per the outlet, the General Hospital star has not yet appeared in any of Chicago PD‘s new set photos. However, fans of the ABC and NBC dramas were nevertheless excited to hear the news. Many took to the comments to share their excitement. Following the actor’s post, one fan wrote, “Congratulations, I am happy for you. I am definitely going to watch.” The fan also asked, “Will it be just one episode, or are you going to be on there the whole season?”

Kruse never directly answered the question. But with so many changes headed our way, it would be nice to see Chicago PD retain a couple of new faces—at least throughout PD’s 10th season.

‘Chicago PD’ Promises Conflict Between Voight and Halstead

What better way to preface Jesse Lee Soffer’s departure from Chicago PD than with a major onscreen conflict with the Intelligence Unit’s sergeant Hank Voight? If you’re looking for more inter-departmental drama, then Chicago PD‘s writers have quite an opening storyline for you. Take a look at the following synopsis.

“Still reeling from the death of informant Anna Avalos, Voight faces a new threat as he tries to keep the neighborhood clean; new wrinkles develop in the Upton, Halstead, and Voight dynamic; the team gets a new chief.”

Be sure to tune in to the brand new season of Chicago PD when it airs Wednesday, September 21st at 10 p.m. EST.