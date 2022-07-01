‘Chicago PD’s Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed

The Season 9 finale of Chicago PD aired on May 25th, leaving fans with a gut-wrenching cliffhanger. The beloved officers made it out of a dangerous situation alive but lost their informant, Anna, in the process. Though she wasn’t a major part of the team, she grew particularly close to Sergeant Voight, who Anna shockingly shot in the final moments of the finale.

The intense episode was careful not to give away too many details regarding Voight and the rest of the squad’s reaction to the loss, leading fans to believe that Voight’s grief, in particular, is sure to provide a major storyline in the coming episodes.

A continuation of the story was promised before the end of Season 9. The Season 10 premiere date, however, remained a mystery – until now. NBC has officially announced that Chicago PD fans will get the next chapter of the story for Voight and his officers on September 21, 2022.

The new season will premiere alongside the other shows in Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, which are approaching their 8th and 11th seasons, respectively.

‘Chicago PD’ Stars Reveal Their Favorite Episodes

In its 8 years on air, Chicago PD has produced 9 seasons and 186 episodes, each of which provides an exciting new installment to the overall dramatic story. And though each actor no doubt has countless memories on set, when asked about their favorite scenes to shoot, they were able to pick the best of the best with ease.

For Patrick Flueger, who plays Officer Adam Ruzek, nothing beats the original. His favorite scene is all the way back in the pilot, “Stepping Stone”. This episode sees Ruzek’s introduction to the audience. “It was the first scene I was ever in,” Flueger explained to NBC Insider. “My first day working on the show.”

Why is this specific scene so memorable for Patrick Flueger? Because it showcases Ruzek’s no-nonsense approach to bringing criminals to justice. “I’m trying to talk to this guy with a gun to his head,” Flueger recalled. “And instead, I just kick him over in his chair and take the gun from him.”

LaRoyce Hawkins, the actor behind Office Kevin Atwater, on the other hand, feels that a much more recent episode was his high point. His favorite is the Season 9 episode “Burnside,” in which Kevin Atwater shows a new side of his personality.

Hawkins explained that his character’s romance with Celeste was special because “it was an opportunity to see a different side of Atwater. We usually see him breaking down doors and quite perplexed most of the time, but it was nice to watch him enjoy himself.”