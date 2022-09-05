‘Chicago P.D.’s Season 10 Premiere Will Feature a Halstead-Voight Conflict

After weeks of waiting, Chicago P.D. showrunners have finally given us insight regarding the season 10 premiere of the NBC series. And following an action-packed and drama-filled finale at the end of season nine, it appears two of our favorite characters are heading for a major conflict this year.

According to ScreenRant, a new synopsis for the upcoming Chicago P.D. premiere reveals Intelligence leader Hank Voight and the soon-to-depart Detective Jay Halstead have a pretty serious falling out. The premiere episode, entitled “Let It Bleed,” indicates that an already tension-packed season nine precedes an even more intense season 10.

The synopsis reads, “Still reeling from the death of informant Anna Avalos, Voight faces a new threat as he tries to keep the neighborhood clean; new wrinkles develop in the Upton, Halstead, and Voight dynamic; the team gets a new chief.”

As the outlet suggests, and as we can see in the above preview, showrunners haven’t specifically stated what the newest conflict between Voight, Upton, and Halstead consists of. However, given Voight’s connection to Avalos and the tension it created within the unit, it’s likely problems will continue to arise following her dramatic death.

Upton’s split-second decision to kill Avalos as the CI pointed a gun at Voight comes on the heels of the equally intense season eight finale that resulted in the death of murder suspect Roy Walton; also killed by one of Upton’s bullets. Tension began to rise among the trio more than a year ago following Walton’s death and now, given Voight’s closeness with Anna, the strain between the characters will certainly only grow.

‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Concerned About Halstead’s Fate as Jesse Lee Soffer Prepares to Depart Series

Chicago P.D. aired its first season in 2014 after gaining roots in One Chicago‘s original series, Chicago Fire. While some of the cast’s original members have departed, both Voight and Halstead are two of several remaining original characters. So when Jesse Lee Soffer announced his decision to leave the series last week, it came as a major shock for many fans. Now, combined with the above synopsis, fans have begun to worry about the beloved character’s fate.

As One Chicago fans know, the NBC franchise’s writers are not shy about killing off even the most adored characters. While Olinksy, Voight’s longtime friend and partner, was killed within the world of Chicago P.D., fans of Chicago Fire have bid goodbye to a number of fan-favorite characters including paramedic Leslie Shay and fireman Brian “Otis” Zvonecek.

That said, does that indicate Halstead might, finally, meet an unfortunate end? That’s pretty unlikely as the character’s remained a stalwart contributor to the show’s overall storyline since season one. Nevertheless, fans expressed their dismay about Soffer’s departure on social media.

“Say it isn’t so!” one Chicago P.D. fan wrote. Another added, “I’ll miss you Jesse[,] this is so sad but [I] just wish you the best, thank you for all the time I love you.”

Chicago P.D. airs its brand new season premiere on Wednesday, September 21st at 10 p.m. EST.