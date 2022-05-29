‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 Finale: Did Any Major Characters Die?

Like any police procedural, the main focus of Chicago PD is the drama. Whether it be tumultuous relationships between coworkers or life-threatening situations fighting the city’s most despicable criminals, every episode comes with a heavy dose of suspense. And when it comes to Season finales, it’s not unusual for the drama to reach a peak. Such was the case for the Season 9 finale of Chicago PD, “You and Me.”

There are two main wells from which police procedural writers draw for their finales. The first is a nail-biting cliffhanger to make the wait for the following season even more excruciating for fans. And the second is a major death. What better way to create a memorable episode than to kill off a main character?

Unfortunately for Chicago PD fans, the series’ writers chose the latter route for their ninth season, as the actors hinted beforehand. Actually, an argument could be made that they chose both a death and a cliffhanger. Here’s what happened.

The Tragic Events of the ‘Chicago PD’ Season 9 Finale

The first death was one for which fans could cheer. Javier Escano (Jose Zuniga), the devious criminal whose been wreaking havoc on the streets of Chicago for weeks, was finally taken out. With a knife in his gut, Javier revealed to Voight (Jason Beghe) and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) that it was Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) who brought about his demise.

Anna, who acted as an informant for the IU to that point, was now wanted for murder. This was a particularly difficult pill for Voight to swallow, as he allowed himself to get close to the informant.

Things were about to get worse for Voight, however, as he ran into Anna at a gas station, at which point Anna shot him in the shoulder. This rash action signed Anna’s death warrant, and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) returned fire. The IU attempted to save Anna, but it was too late. The former informant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two deaths, those of Anna and Javier, were definite. The cliffhanger came in Voight’s reaction, or lack thereof, to his friend’s death. In all the chaos of the finale, Voight’s grief was glossed over, but the Sergeant will have to deal with his feelings eventually. This will likely be a major storyline at the start of Season 10.

‘Chicago PD’ Star Jason Beghe Details His Relationship With Hank Voight

The loss of Anna Avalos could be one of Hank Voight’s toughest ordeals yet, as the police sergeant is known for his tough-guy attitude and harsh methods. Processing intense emotion isn’t necessarily his strong suit. Thankfully, Jason Beghe has a healthy relationship with his on-screen persona and doesn’t carry those feelings home with him at the end of the day.

“He’s always with me,” Beghe explained during a One Chicago press conference. “If Voight was in a bad mood, I don’t think I’d come home in a bad mood. It’s not like that. But the essence of the guy – it’s kind of like a quarter in my pocket that I’m always feeling from time to time during the day. He’s there. I think about him in the off-season. He’s an interesting part of my life.”