‘Chicago PD’: Is Season 9 Coming to Netflix?

It was quite a busy season for Hank Voight and the crew on Chicago PD as its Season 9 is now done for NBC. The series always has a lot of nail-biting scenes and keeps its fans wondering what will happen next. Tracy Spiridakos and Marina Squerciati also are part of this Dick Wolf show that airs on Wednesday nights. Now that the season is over, some fans might want to see these episodes again. Sometimes, fans can miss things that they didn’t catch when seeing it for the first time. Are these going to be available on Netflix?

Sadly, they will not be on the popular streaming platform. There is a chance this could happen down the road but don’t expect it right away, according to One Chicago Center. So, the next question is where can you see the Chicago PD episodes? Peacock. The streaming service that’s connected with NBC also has all of the streaming rights, too. Expect this to be your go-to home for this series. Of course, they could end up on Netflix at some point. We also can point you toward Hulu, where earlier seasons are available. Don’t expect this to happen much longer as a new deal pretty much seals it for Peacock.

Jason Beghe of ‘Chicago PD’ Recalls Time He Almost Passed Up Role

Did you know that Beghe almost passed up the opportunity to play Voight? Yes. He would elaborate on the reasons why in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper. Oh, fret not when Beghe talks about being on Chicago Fire. That’s where he debuted the Voight character. “When I got the script and the offer to do a recurring role on Chicago Fire, I was in the middle of a lot of personal stuff,” he said. “Both my parents had just died, and I wasn’t sure that I was going to accept the job.” He did accept it. In fact, he adds this recollection: “Interestingly, I left to shoot my first day on Chicago Fire from my father’s funeral in Washington, D.C.”

Meanwhile, Spiridakos offered up some thoughts about Hailey Upton’s progression on the job. That is the role she plays on Chicago PD. The actress had this to say about her character in an interview. “It’s really interesting to see how, when she had first joined the unit, she more stayed to herself and she didn’t really necessarily befriend anybody, didn’t really go out of her way to do that,” Spiridakos said of Upton. She and Beghe both will be back in their familiar roles when Season 10 picks up next fall on NBC as part of the One Chicago franchise block.