‘Chicago PD’: See First Look at Alum Sophia Bush in Her Newest Movie Role

Former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush may be saying “goodbye” to her newest series. But she didn’t waste a moment moving forward with her career. In an upcoming movie, she’ll star alongside one of her favorite One Tree Hill alums. And today, she teased us with a first look at the project.

The film—titled Junction—is directed by Bryan Greenberg. For those of you who watched the saga of Tree Hill, he played Jake Jaglieski, a Ravens’ star basketball player and Peyton’s ex-boyfriend.

But according to Bush’s post, Greenberg’s work won’t just end with directing duties. He’s also “casually be…starring in, and writing the whole thing,” too.

“Turns out making great movies with best friends is a dope adventure #JUNCTIONmovie @bryangreenberg,” she wrote, adding, “So proud of you, bro!!”

According to IMDB, Junction will follow the current US opioid crisis and try to answer how it came to be by looking at it from three different perspectives, a doctor, a patient, and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company. Sophia Bush hasn’t shared what kind of character she’s playing in the film. But according to the official page, she will be starring as someone named Allison.

Sophia Bush’s ‘Good Sam’ Cancelled by CBS

But Sophia Bush’s good news comes on the heels of some bad news. Her most recent series, Good Sam, will not continue past its freshman season.

The medical drama follows Sam Griffith, a talented doctor who takes over for her father as chief of surgery after he is shot and falls into a coma. While Sam adjusts to her role quickly, her career takes a dive when her dad wakes up months later and demands to return to his job.

Good Sam launched on CBS on January 5th and took the spot of CSI: Vegas, which has just concluded its first season. And while the series did enjoy solid reviews, the network had a hard time bringing in a strong audience. And after the finale dropped, CBS revealed that the series was its lowest-rated of the season.

According to TVLine, Good Sam averaged just around 4 million total viewers along with a 0.5 demo rating, which put it behind all 14 scripted series that CBS aired this year.

Upon hearing that the show wasn’t picked up for a second season, Sophia Bush sent a “thank you” to friends and co-workers for giving her such a memorable experience. And she noted that she would never forget her time on Good Sam.

“We made this atomic love bomb,” she penned in a long post. “And saying goodbye to that hurts, yes, I wish we could keep making @goodsamcbs. But the feeling we made isn’t going anywhere.”