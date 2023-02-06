‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Returns to Show in New Pics, But There’s a Twist

Jesse Lee Soffer is returning to Chicago PD, but unfortunately, he isn’t reprising his role as the Intelligence team’s golden boy Jay Halstead.

The One Chicago veteran starred as the straight but not always narrow officer for almost a decade before retiring from the show in the fall of 2022. As the brother of Chicago Med’s Will Halstead, he made his rounds through the franchise and regularly appeared in PD, Fire, and Med.

When the character exited, he left fans heartbroken for several reasons, but the most notable was that he had only just married his longtime love, Hailey Upton. So when Soffer blasted a picture on Feb. 4 of himself on set with Upton’s actress Tracy Spiridakos, people rejoiced. But it seems they reacted too soon.

As Soffer wrote in his caption, “Back at it. Just different.” Instead of acting in the show, he directed it.

Variety reported in October that the actor was returning to direct Season 10 Episode 16, which will air later this year. Unfortunately, there are no details about that installment’s script.

Jesse Lee Soffer Left ‘Chicago PD’ with Unfinished Business

Jay Halstead was written off during the October 3 episode. His story took him to Bolivia for an 8-month military job. When he left, he told Upton that he was coming back for her.

While Soffer has confirmed that he is no longer a regular member of the cast, he never shared if he would make guest appearances in the future. As of now, his character is still alive, and he and Upton are still married.

The Emmy nominee has yet to pick up any new projects following his NBC stint. So it’s possible that he’s carved out time for a final goodbye, but it’s unlikely that he’ll ever return to Chicago P.D. for an extended period of time. He hopes to move forward in his career and leave Windy City behind.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates, and our incredible crew,” Soffer said in a statement to Variety last August. “To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”