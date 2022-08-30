‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out About Leaving Show

Ahead of Chicago PD season 10, rumors sparked that longtime star, Jesse Lee Soffer, plans on leaving the NBC series. Now, with just a few weeks to go until the brand new season’s premiere, and confirmation that the beloved actor is indeed departing his role, Soffer has broken his silence about the career change, addressing fans on social media.

This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all ❤️ https://t.co/UeQlHYxMMI — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) August 30, 2022

In resharing an official report about his decision to leave Chicago PD, the longtime Jay Halstead actor wrote, “This is sad but true.”

Specifically addressing Chicago PD‘s fanbase, Soffer added, “Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all.”

Per Variety‘s report, Soffer is set to depart the Dick Wolf-produced series sometime in the fall so, sadly, we won’t get to see the character finish out the series’ 10th season. Still, we can look forward to welcoming back many other Chicago PD main cast members, including Jason Beghe, Tracy Spiridakos, LaRoyce Hawkins, Patrick John Fleuger, and Mariana Squerciati to name a few.

Nevertheless, fans, heartbroken by Soffer’s decision to leave the series, took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions.

“It was an honor to have you as one badass Jay Halstead,” one Chicago PD fan commented. “[A]t least we’re still gonna see you for a few episodes but after that your absence in the show will be heavily [felt] & your presence heavily miss[ed].”

A second PD fan commented, “we’ll miss you so much!! so looking forward to cheering you on in everything that’s to come.”

Check Out ‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos’s Latest BTS Selfie With Jesse Lee Soffer

As Chicago PD fans start sharing their goodbyes with Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer, his longtime costar, Tracy Spiridakos, recently took to Instagram with a fun behind-the-scenes selfie. Standing beside Jesse Lee Soffer, the photo shows her and her costar boasting sweet smiles, with many fans sharing their love for their onscreen relationship. See the photo below.

Taking to the comments, one Chicago PD fan wrote, “#upstead together again[,] love you two working together brings so much happiness to Chicago P.D.”

Another fan added, “i love you guys. Thanks for making my day.”

Meanwhile, other Chicago PD fans shared their excitement for the hit series’ September 21st return.

“Love you both!!!” one of the Upton actress’s followers commented. “Can’t wait for the season premiere on September 21st!!!”

Per the above Chicago PD fan’s comment, the NBC show is set to return on Wednesday, September 21st, with the legal drama beginning at 10 p.m. EST. The rest of the One Chicago franchise also returns that same date, with Chicago Med kicking off season eight at 8 p.m. and Chicago Fire following at 9.