‘Chicago PD’ Star LaRoyce Hawkins Says Season Finale Will Show a New Side of Voight

This ninth season of One Chicago’s Chicago PD has been an intense one. And, in the upcoming Chicago PD ninth season finale, things will come to a head as the team works to finish a major case. And, notes one of the show’s stars, LaRoyce Hawkins, fans can expect some big moments in the upcoming episode. Including a new side of Jason Beghe’s Commander Hank Voight.

“I think we’re going to see Voight like we haven’t seen him in a while,” LaRoyce Hawkins tells TVLine in a recent interview. And, notes Hawkins who portrays Kevin Atwater in the series, this will come as the Chicago PD commander finds himself getting a little too close to a particular case.

LaRoyce Hawkins Hints At Some Big Things Happening To Voight In Upcoming Chicago PD Season Finale

Part of the ninth season of the hit NBC television drama series followed the police department as they begin to close in on a drug kingpin known as Javier Escano. This leads the Chicago PD criminal informant Anna to walk a very fine line. Anna, fans know, has been deep undercover with the criminals.

And, Voight has been stooping to some not so honest techniques to make sure the informant doesn’t veer off track. However, this has also been breeding distrust between the Chicago PD commander and the criminal informant. This, LaRoyce Hawkins says, will lead to Voight making some decisions that will show a new side of the PD officer.

Has Hank Voight Gotten Too Close To A Major Case, Leading To Some Major Drama In Upcoming Season Finale?

LaRoyce Hawkins tells TVLine that Hank’s actions as the case unfold may result in some curious actions. Sure, fans know Hank will do almost anything to defend those he loves. However, this case may push the PD officer too far.

“We’ve seen Voight defend, protect and invest his energy within the people that he loves,” LaRoyce Hawkins explains of Hank’s actions in the upcoming season finale.

“I’m not sure if the unit expected Voight to connect with Anna,” the Chicago PD actor adds. “Or this case as much as he did.” However, these reactions will lead Voight to make some “peculiar choices” going forward.

“So we’ll watch Voight make peculiar choices,” Hawkins explains. “Compared to what we know him to do consistently.”

This, Hawkins says, leads the rest of the Chicago PD team into some high-stakes moments. According to Hawkins, Voight’s unusual actions will put the team into a “position to have to step up,” he explains. “Locking in on our roles within the unit even tighter.”