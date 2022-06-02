‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Is in Full Summer Mode in New Beachside Pic

Don’t mind Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati for enjoying some summer fun as she’s traveling these days to Vietnam. She’s even sharing some photos from her trip. In this one, we see Squerciati not only enjoying some beach time. The actress decides to work on her cartwheel style points, too. The photo is taken at Ha Long Bay and, from her hashtags, the trip appears to be a girls-only adventure.

Also from the hashtags, it appears that Squerciati is traveling with former Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto. DeVitto is no longer on the show as she left after her contract was not extended. These days, she’s looking to do new projects in her career. Squerciati, though, will be back in the Chicago PD world next season. Kim Burgess, Squerciati’s character, still has some work to do.

Fan Of ‘Chicago PD’ Asks Question About Squerciati, Torrey DeVitto Being On Vacation

One fan comments on seeing Squerciati and DeVitto traveling together. The fan writes, “So you guys really are TOGETHER, together?? @torreydevitto I know it ain’t NONYA -i.e., NOBODy’S business at all- pero I just favor the BOTH of you’s & your acting & it would be so dope to have confirmation for my self…. ugh!! anywho! Enjoy your vacay, Marina.. & HAPPY PRiDE MONTH all!!!” Another fan, upon seeing the photo, writes, “have a nice summer Marina enjoy the rest of your vacation”.

Meanwhile, Chicago PD will take a run at tackling difficult subjects. There are plenty of show ideas simply from what takes place in everyday life. But Squerciati, for one, is quite glad the show does face hard topics even if it is not done perfectly. She said that costar LaRoyce Hawkins has been helpful in keeping storylines connected to real-life issues. “I think that you can’t start a cop show–a Chicago cop show in a post-George Floyd world–without acknowledging it,” she said. “I think that the writers giving LaRoyce this voice in order to speak to that part of the unrest is really important.”

Actress Does Have A Way To Slip Back Into Her Character

The actress will have to slip back into her character once the summer vacation time has ended. How does she go back into playing Burgess? In an interview, she says, “[Kim] is a second skin now and I know her so well that I can slip right back in.” That’s pretty rad and fans will tune in to see how that all works out next season. The Burgess character is one of the most popular ones and it’ll be cool to watch her and Ruzek continue their storyline.