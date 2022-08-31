‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Speaks Out About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit

We’re just a few weeks away from the hotly anticipated 10th season premiere of the hit TV show Chicago PD, but fans are disappointed after learning star Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show after 10 seasons as Detective Jay Halstead. His co-stars have all been taking to their social media accounts to pay tributes to their friend before his exit. Including one of his on-screen cohorts, Marina Squerciati, also known as Officer Kim Burgess.

Squerciati captioned her heartfelt post saying, “I’ll never forget the smell of your noggin, Jake…because I stole your service cap so I would never forget the smell of your noggin which is a totally normal not at all stalkerly thing to do.”

Jake and Kate are a fan-favorite duo from the show. And many of them are devasted to learn their days together are limited to the upcoming episodes in season 10.

“Jake and Kate forever!!!! I will miss this duo so much!!!” wrote one fan of the show. “Those goodbye posts are making it too real I cannot cope anymore,” said another fan filled with emotion. “He sure will be missed on the show. it won’t be the same without him.” Fans are certainly trying to cope as best they can.

A Fan Favorite Exiting ‘Chicago PD’

The news broke earlier this week that season 10 will be Soffer’s last. The actor took to Twitter to publically comment on his exit and share his love with the fans who have watched throughout the years.

This is sad but true. Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all ❤️ https://t.co/UeQlHYxMMI — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) August 30, 2022

Soffer also issued the following statement to Variety to offer his thanks to everyone involved that made the groundbreaking show possible.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates, and our incredible crew. To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Soffer’s co-stars also spoke out to give pay respects to his eventful time on the show. Including his on-screen wife, Tracy Spiridakos.

“I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” Spiridakos said in her post. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance, and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever.”