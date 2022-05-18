‘Chicago PD’ Star Patrick John Flueger Speaks on Team Dynamics Heading Into Final Episodes of Season 9

There are only two episodes of Chicago PD remaining in Season 9, and they will finally bring closure to the Javier Escano case. But more importantly, they’ll also show Voight in a new light, which will create a different dynamic with the team.

During this week’s installment, Voight will continue to struggle with his relationship with informant Anna. Since going undercover, both have been guilty of lying to the other. But more recently, Voight’s dishonesty has been crossing ethical barriers that have been creating more tension between the two.

However, the ever-cold Voight has bonded with Anna while working with her. And while he skirts the line of bad cop most of the time, his respect for her may take precedent over the crime. Because of that, we may see a softer side of the officer that he’s kept buried for years.

“I think we’re going to see Voight like we haven’t seen him in a while,” LaRoyce Hawkins told TVLine. “We’ve seen Voight defend, protect and invest his energy within the people that he loves. I’m not sure if the unit expected Voight to connect with Anna or this case as much as he did. So we’ll watch Voight make peculiar choices compared to what we know him to do consistently.”

But unfortunately, Voight’s twist toward kindness and accountability is throwing the rest of the team off track. He is the only one who has gotten close to Anna. And he refuses to give his fellow officers pertinent information. However, Voight is still in charge. And the rest of the Chicago PD has to follow his orders, even if they’re doing it blindly.

“Everything that’s going on with [Anna], this father-daughter relationship, that’s between them,” shared John Patrick Flueger. “We just have to go with what he says, what his orders are [and] what his plan is because he’s the sergeant. He’s our fearless leader, but not so fearless [and] not so sure in these last two episodes.”

Voight is Keeping the ‘Chicago PD’ in ‘the Dark’ Forcing Them to Rely on Each Other More

The unpredictability that Voight is adding to the case is forcing his subordinates to work closer and harder. As Hawkings added, the other officers and now in the “position to have to step up, locking in on our roles within the unit even tighter.”

Ruzek, Atwater, and Burgess don’t have time to contemplate the change in Voight though. Javier Escano is perhaps the most dangerous criminal they’ve ever encountered. Until Escano is behind bars, Chicago isn’t safe. And more particularly, the officers’ lives are on the line. So as the season ends, the team will be working closer than ever to ensure they finally arrest him.

“[Their noses’ are] to the ground [and they’re] ready to do the job. They don’t have the emotional connection to Anna. Their connection to the case is just that this is the longest case they’ve worked in the nine years we’ve been on the air. This could be a big bust,” Flueger added.

The last episodes of Chicago PD will air Wednesdays on NBC at 10/9c. And as Hawkins noted, the finale will bring “the action that we’re used to when it comes to these finales, but with an interesting twist on it.”