‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Speaks Out About Jesse Lee Soffer Exit

Tracy Spiridakos is wishing her on-screen husband, Jesse Lee Soffer, the best of luck as he says goodbye to his Chicago PD family.

The Jay Halstead actor announced on Aug. 29 that this year will be his last with the show. The news came as a shock considering Soffer has been a pivotal star since PD’s debut in 2014. But an Instagram post by co-star Spiridakos seems to share that he’s leaving on good terms.

“I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance, and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for,” she wrote alongside a photo her herself with Soffer. “I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever”

Tracy Spiridakos’ touching tribute came less than a day after Jesse Lee Soffer made his major announcement.

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates, and our incredible crew. To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show,” she shared in a release. “I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.”

Jesse Lee Soffer Will Leave ‘Chicago PD’ This Fall

While Jesse Lee Soffer will appear in Season 10, neither he nor the series has announced when or how he will exit. However, per Variety, Soffer will not stay with Chicago PD for the entire run. He will retire his character sometime this fall.

Luckily, Soffer will be the only major character to leave the series this year. The other stars, including Jason Beghe, Tracy Spiridakos, LaRoyce Hawkins, Patrick John Fleuger, and Mariana Squerciati, will remain in the story.

Dante Torres’ Benjamin Levy Aguilar has also been promoted to series regular. For those who don’t remember, Torres is a rookie cop who appeared last season during the episode New Guard.

In the story, Torres worked with Halstead on the beat, and his extensive knowledge of the Chicago gangs made his mentor worry that he was a dirty cop. By the end, he proved to Halstead and the rest of the Intelligence Unit that he was on their side. And now that we know that Soffer is making his big exit, we can assume that the new actor will be filling his spot in the story.

Chicago PD Season 10 premieres on September 21st at 10 pm ET on NBC.