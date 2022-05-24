‘Chicago PD’ Stars Hint at Characters’ Deaths in Season 9 Finale

Last week’s episode of “Chicago PD” left fans at the edge of their seat. And as season nine’s penultimate episode, it leaves us with a whole lot of questions and very little time for answers before “Chicago PD” goes on its summer hiatus. Now, though, ahead of Wednesday night’s finale, two “Chicago PD” stars are sharing some details regarding one character’s death.

As we know, the “Chicago PD” penultimate episode concluded after the team chased a suspect across a parking lot, drawing them dangerously close to a massive car explosion. The final moments saw Halstead peel himself off of the pavement enough to look for his partner, Hailey Upton. Pan over, and we find the female Intelligence officer face down and unresponsive as Halstead calls to her. So that begs the question, did Hailey die?

According to One Chicago Center, that doesn’t seem to be the case. To TV Insider, Adam Ruzek’s Patrick John Flueger said, “Who gets rid of Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) from a show? You just don’t do it.”

That’s a clear indicator then that Upton survives last week’s explosion. Flueger further added, “we’d all be very sad on set [if Upton died] because she brings the light.”

Kevin Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins shared further support for the fan-favorite character’s survival. Of “Chicago PD’s” main cast overall, he said, “Historically, we’ve seen this unit take so much abuse, whether it’s explosions, nine millimeter bullets to the gut, car crashes and accidents.”

Given the significance of each character’s story both within the unit and as an individual, Hawkins explained, “we’re intelligence. One of us is worth at least six regular cops.”

‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Unprepared for Season Finale

Okay, so now we know Officer Hailey Upton survives last week’s massive explosion. That said, “Chicago PD” fans still have a lot to look forward to. Just ask LaRoyce Hawkins.

In speaking with One Chicago Center, the actor claimed the season nine finale of “Chicago PD” will bring so much action and drama, we might not be ready for it. He shared some details that will play into the intense plot.

“We’re watching Voight,” the series’ longtime sergeant, “be extremely invested in a case and in a C.I. more invested than we’ve seen him in a while.”

As a result, he explained, the rest of the show’s characters will see the stakes raised more than they’ve been. Overall, he explained longtime fans of the series have become accustomed to Voight’s cool, collected demeanor. Now though, we’ll “watch him be a little bit more flustered and probably not as sure of himself as we’re used to.”

Be sure to tune into the season nine finale of “Chicago PD” when it airs this Wednesday at 10 p.m. on NBC.