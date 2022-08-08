‘Chicago PD’ Star Tracy Spiridakos Shares Cast Photo Behind-the-Scenes

If you are ready for some Chicago PD on your TV sets, then actress Tracy Spiridakos is offering up a sweet behind-the-scenes photo. As you can tell, Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton in the NBC police drama, is on the far right in the photo. Others in the photo include Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight, and Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Detective Jay Halstead. On the far left is LaRoyce Hawkins, who appears as Officer Kevin Atwater.

Yep, the gang appears to be back at work and ready to have you see new episodes this September. Of course, the show is part of the One Chicago franchise that includes Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. Wednesday nights are definitely made for the fans of this show and its other ones.

‘Chicago PD’ Puts Upton, Halstead Back In The Spotlight

This upcoming season will allow us to see how the Halsteads – that would be Jay and Hailey, of course – deal with their work and married life together. This is such a solid show and the storylines continue to carry it week after week. Now that everyone is back at work here, what would you like to see happen on this show? Maybe we’ll see Voight deal with different situations in his own old-school way. Beghe does an excellent job of portraying the veteran police officer.

How does, though, the actress feel about playing Upton after being on the show for 10 years? That’s quite a solid run for any actress to have with a show. Spiridakos talked with TV Insider about this in the light of a Chicago PD episode where she has to make a choice. “I think a lot’s happened and she’s also not somebody who is comfortable in a position where everyone’s paying attention to her,” Spiridakos told the outlet. “So there’s also that but yeah, she’s not going to let this case go easily.” Upton had to make a decision about saving a driver or passenger of a submerged car. Upton chooses the driver first but cannot get the passenger saved as it’s too late. And the driver happened to kidnap the passenger, too.

But the actress also has been keeping an eye on how her character has evolved over the seasons. Spiridakos tells TV Insider, “It’s really interesting to see how, when she had first joined the unit, she more stayed to herself and she didn’t really necessarily befriend anybody, didn’t really go out of her way to do that.” Look for more Chicago PD hijinks to take place this coming season. Spiridakos keeps adding more layers to her character season after season. What will we see from Hailey Upton this sseason? Stay tuned.