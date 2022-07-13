‘Chicago PD’s Tracy Spiridakos Posts Bikini Pics From Tropical ‘Adventures’

Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos recently got the chance to take in some sun during a tropical vacation. When she isn’t busy breaking cases in the Windy City, the actress loves to keep her followers entertained with intimate looks at her own adventures.

Her Instagram page is filled with peaks into her private life. Her latest post features a bikini-clad Spiridakos soaking in the rays in a serene beach backdrop.

She captioned the photos with, “Adventures with my @quinnarch, Also, bikini is from @marahoffman and I love it.”

Her followers love seeing the beautiful TV star taking part in her adventures outside the world of Chicago PD. “You are Beautiful. Happy to see enjoy your holidays,” one fan wrote. “i don’t think u realize how fast i clicked that notification omg,” said another. “I’m enjoying these photos you both are so freaking gorgeous.”

Spiridakos started in her role as Detective Hailey Upton on Chicago PD in 2017. Starting with season 5, she became a regular fixture on our TVs solving the biggest of crimes in the 21st District of Chicago.

Tracy Spiridakos TV Journey

She recently spoke with TV Insider and gave some insight into what makes her character tick. With so many years as the character, she’s gotten to grow right alongside Detective Upton.

“It’s really interesting to see how, when she had first joined the unit, she more stayed to herself and she didn’t really necessarily befriend anybody, didn’t really go out of her way to do that,” Spiridakos said.

A recent storyline saw Upton celebrate 10 years with Chicago PD, but the celebrations took a hit when she made the wrong choice to save a passenger from a carjacker. It weighs heavily on her, but her team brings her peace and she embraces them as family.

“And we see her now and yes, it’s absolutely her family and seeing everyone together, I loved how it was edited, put together, and you just see them all enjoying each other and having a laugh. It was nice,” Spiridakos said. “When you’re going through a hard time, getting to be around the people that you love, even though you’re going through a hard time, is kind of what you need. It was really nice for them to set it up like that.”

Chicago PD is Spiridakos’s most recognizable role, but she built a steady career as a TV actress before landing her dream gig. Where else would you recognize her from? She got her start on the hit show Supernatural. A huge break for anyone. She’s also appeared in shows such as The L Word, Psych, and Bates Motel. Now that she has a home in the One Chicago universe, we can expect to see her on our screens for a long time to come.