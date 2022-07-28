‘Chicago PD’s Tracy Spiridakos Says ‘We’re Back’ in Behind-the-Scenes Selfie With Her Dog

One Chicago fans should be thrilled to know the criminal investigations are set to continue with the upcoming 10th season of Chicago PD. Detective Upton herself, Tracy Spiridakos, took a moment to let her Instagram followers know she’s back on set filming, and she’s got her favorite four-legged friend with her.

Spiridakos captioned the post simply, “And we’re back! #ChicagoPD.”

Fans are anxiously waiting for their chance to finally see the next season of Chicago PD this fall. Fans are keeping themselves occupied by speculating on what new additions may come to the cast.

Chicago PD isn’t the only show with a new season for fans to sink their teeth into. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire are both coming back for new episodes and all three shows will run simultaneously.

Fans only have to wait a couple more months to get their chance to dive back into the One Chicago universe. Chicago Fire, PD, and Med will all return on Wednesday, September 21st. Chicago Med kicks off the premiere night at 8 p.m. EST, followed by Fire at 9, and PD at 10.

Tracy Spiridakos TV Journey

Spiridakos recently spoke with TV Insider and gave some insight into what makes her character tick. After spending so much time with the character, she’s gotten to grow right alongside Detective Upton.

“It’s really interesting to see how, when she had first joined the unit, she more stayed to herself and she didn’t really necessarily befriend anybody, didn’t really go out of her way to do that,” Spiridakos said.

A recent storyline saw Upton celebrate 10 years with Chicago PD. But the celebrations took a tragic turn when she made the wrong choice to save a passenger from a carjacker. The incident weighed heavily on her mind, but through her team she finds peace. She embraces them as family in a defining moment for the character and the show.

“And we see her now and yes, it’s absolutely her family and seeing everyone together. I loved how it was edited, put together, and you just see them all enjoying each other and having a laugh. It was nice,” Spiridakos said. “When you’re going through a hard time, getting to be around the people that you love. Even though you’re going through a hard time, is kind of what you need. It was really nice for them to set it up like that.”

Chicago PD is Spiridakos’s most recognizable role, but she built a steady career as a TV actress before landing her dream gig. Where else would you recognize her from? She got her start on the hit show Supernatural. A huge break for anyone. She’s also appeared in shows such as The L Word, Psych, and Bates Motel. Now that she has a home in the One Chicago universe, we can expect to see her on our screens for a long time to come.