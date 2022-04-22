‘Chicago PD’: What Can We Expect From Atwater and His Ex?

With so much focus on Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek this season, Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago PD” unexpectedly turned the focus back on Officer Kevin Atwater. Now, having taken the lead during the team’s latest investigation, the episode lent some attention to the character’s personal life; namely his love life. And that begs the question, will Atwater and his ex Celeste get back together?

Unfortunately, showrunners aren’t telling us too much. As we know, season nine of “Chicago PD” got off to a good start for Atwater. Several episodes in, he finally met a woman he was willing to connect with on a deeper level. However, there was one thing that got in the middle of their otherwise solid romance: Kevin’s profession.

Celeste, Kevin’s ex, is an art teacher and social activist. We learned early on that she is highly critical of law enforcement. As a result, Atwater chose to hide his profession from her, leading to loads of internal conflict. Eventually, however, Celeste learned the truth, and Atwater’s dishonesty led the couple to break up.

Fast forward to Wednesday’s episode “Fool’s Gold” and fans learn that, despite casual flings with various women, Atwater is still very much invested in his relationship with Celeste. In fact, the following voicemail reveals the “Chicago PD” character hasn’t stopped caring for his former girlfriend since they split.

“Hey, Celeste. It’s Kevin, again. Just giving you my weekly call, trying to see if you’re ready to talk. You know, whenever you are, I’m right here. Miss you.”

Will ‘Chicago PD’ Fans See More of Jay Halstead’s New Recruit?

While this week’s episode of “Chicago PD” put a focus on Kevin Atwater, the previous episode honed in on Jay Halstead as he faced a new challenge.

The episode “New Guard” featured a new character, a new recruit named Dante Torres. Torres, who we later learn experienced a rough childhood, threw Halstead for a loop. Overall, CarterMatt deemed the character “mysterious” with a penchant for disobeying authority, keeping secrets, and filing incorrect information.

Altogether, Halstead and the rest of the “Chicago PD” Intelligence Unit became suspicious of him. Eventually, viewers learn the truth of Torres’ situation, and we realize that, despite first appearances, his only goal is to help people where he wasn’t entirely able to help his mom as a victim of abuse.

Played by actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar, fans immediately responded positively to the new recruit’s addition. And given that this is the actor’s second role on the show (Aguilar previously played a minor role as a suspect in season seven), there’s good potential that Torres could at least become a recurring character on “Chicago PD.”