‘Chicago PD’: What Happened To Makayla in Season 9?

Officer Kim Burgess’s adoptive daughter Makayla has gone through hell on season 9 of Chicago PD. And while the girl is finally home with her mother and away from physical harm, she has a long road to happiness.

This year alone, the eight-year-old has watched as her new mother nearly died and then went through a custody battle with her biological family. And if that wasn’t enough, a group of criminals also kidnapped the little girl, which led the PD on a near-deadly chase.

Luckily, Burgess and Ruzek were able to track Makayla down. But as expected, she’s dealing with the emotional fallout of her unending trauma. And now Burgess is determined to help her child cope.

Since finding Makayla, Burgess has been doing everything she can to bring normalcy back into her life. Most importantly, the detective keeps her daughter on a schedule to help her feel like a regular kid with a stable life.

As actress Marina Squerciati told TV Insider, creating that home life is something that’s helpful for both Burgess and Makayla. The reason the officer adopted Makayla was that they’d both lived unimaginable events. And Burgess thought they could help each other move forward.

During season eight, the little girl watched as her father murdered her mother, grandmother, and uncle. And Burgess went through a similar trauma when she was kidnapped, shot, and left for dead during the finale.

“They are like wounded soldiers,” Squerciati said of the characters. “They’ve put on armor. They’re going to find out the hard way what’s best for Makayla.”

Burgess and Ruzek Are At a Crossroads about Makayla on ‘Chicago PD’

While trying to decide how to help the girl cope, Burgess and Ruzek, who is also Makayla’s guardian, have discussed counseling. But the talks have only driven a wedge between the two. And thanks to the drama, Ruzek has left the family.

Leaving has caused a tremendous rift between the detectives. Burgess believes that Ruzek will scar Makalya more if comes and goes every time there’s trouble. Because of that, she’s asked him to stay away.

And Ruzek did as he was told. He left the girls to deal with their issues on their own, which means that Burgess is now a working single mom who is pushing herself to be involved in every aspect of her child’s life. Every night she cooks dinner and does homework with the girl. Then in the morning, she drives her to school before spending a day on the beat.

As of now, it seems that the two have a hard road to any real normalcy, especially without the support of Ruzek. However, Ruzek’s Patrick John Flueger teased that he and Burgess will eventually sort through their problems, which means the little girl may get her dad back. But it may take some time to get there.

“Well, they will [get together],” he told Us Weekly. “But [they’re] not going to in the way that you think they’re going to. I think at the end of the day, they’ll end up together, but I don’t think it’s an easy road to get there.”