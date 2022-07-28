‘Chicago P.D.’: Here’s What the Show’s Newest Regular Cast Member Could Mean in Season 10

Chicago PD will have a new regular cast member in Season 10 with Benjamin Levy Aguilar continuing as Dante Torres. Aguilar will stay with Intelligence and work under the watchful eye of Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe. Aguilar appeared on the show as Franco Chavaro two seasons earlier. Still, the fact that Torres is back with the Intelligence Unit raises some interesting questions.

Right now, there are five people on IU with two teams and Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins. So, we have Halstead and Upton as a team and Burgess and Ruzek as another one. Could we see Torres and Atwater team up? That would be pretty cool. We could then have more screen time for Hawkins, who deserves it. We have seen Torres with Halstead some last season but that doesn’t look like a long-term fit.

Placing Dante Torres On ‘Chicago PD’ Will Take Some Work

Halstead and Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos, have been together for a bit. Now that they are married, we don’t see them splitting up at all. They also work together so they’re a team all the way around. Sure, Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, and Ruzek are also an item. They had their hands full with the Makayla storyline in Season 9. What might be in the cards for them in Season 10? It’ll be worth watching.

For Torres, the options on Chicago PD are pretty interesting. They could team him up with Atwater. Of course, he might find his way still being with Halstead at times. Meanwhile, Voight oversees everything. Could he take the young team member under his wing and show him the ropes? That would be fantastic to see. Why? Because Voight knows the ins and outs of his department. He can teach him so much and help Torres understand his role. Voight, meanwhile, gets a chance to share his knowledge with Torres. Might he enjoy the role of a mentor? We could see that happening.

Giving someone like Torres an up-close-and-personal view of everything matters. Now, we also have to point out that the young police officer is just that: young. We’re bound to see him make mistakes in Season 10. He’s going to be learning on the job. What mistakes might he make as part of Intelligence? Who knows. There can be so much speculation coming up that we might not know what will happen until the season opener in September on NBC. One thing for sure is that there’s never a dull moment in a Dick Wolf drama. Of course, that’s what Chicago PD is along with the other One Chicago franchise shows. The show will air on Wednesday nights, much like other shows in the franchise will do, too.