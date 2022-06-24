‘Chicago P.D.’: What to Know About Season 10

People are getting ready to set their schedules up and watch Season 10 of the NBC police procedural drama Chicago P.D. With a new season about to appear this fall, it might be good to see what’s going on. If you recall as Season 9 ended, then Los Teminos took a lot of the Intelligence team’s attention. One thing the show has going for it is a lot of solid storylines. Could Los Teminos remain a part of the show next season? It’s entirely possible.

One thing that we can probably guarantee is all of the show’s well-known cast members will return. Yes, that includes Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Jesse Lee Soffer. Chicago P.D. remains one of the most popular shows from the One Chicago franchise put together by Dick Wolf. Another thing to watch out for is whether Hank Voight, played by Jason Beghe, will adopt the son of his now-dead civilian informant.

One time, Beghe talked about going back and forth with writers about the show’s development. “We have a very collaborative environment,” the actor said in an interview with TV Meg. “Particularly with Ricky now running the show,” Beghe said, mentioning writer and executive producer Rick Eid. “I’m highly respectful. And he’s amazingly good.”

LaRoyce Hawkins of ‘Chicago P.D.’ Proud To Represent His Hometown

The Voight-CI’s son storyline could help kick off Season 10. We don’t have anything etched in stone, though. Yet the show will have us keeping an eye on Atwater, played by Hawkins. The same goes for Upton, played by Spiridakos, and Halstead, played by Soffer. As we mentioned, Atwater will have some things on his mind. But the actor had a desire to be part of the show since he’s an Illinois native. “To me, that was the original inspiration,” Hawkins said in an interview with Parade. “That was the part that made it feel like more than a job, but like an assignment, if that makes sense.”

He would say that knowing the character could connect to Chicago, Hawkins’ hometown, provides him with great responsibility. Hawkins would add that Chicago deserves as much hope as any other neighborhood. Atwater has been through some things as far as love is concerned. It’ll be interesting to see how all of it pans out in Season 10. But the show does a good job of keeping people interested in the characters and what’s happening in their lives.

Of course, watching them work in a police department brings everyone together. Having other franchise shows around also can bring up potential crossover opportunities. Will there be one in Season 10 of this show? We don’t know but it is worth keeping an eye on.