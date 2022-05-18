‘Chicago PD’: What’s In Store for Anna Avalos?

“Chicago PD” character Anna Avalos has played a crucial role throughout the ninth season. And considering her connection to the city’s crime bosses as well as to the Intelligence Unit’s sergeant Hank Voight, she’s consistently finding herself in precarious situations. Now though, with two episodes left in the ninth season, we’re here to explore what lies in store for her.

Well, according to Looper, Avalos will definitely have a crucial role in the events of the finale. She’ll also play a crucial role in the show’s overall storyline. Fans will watch as her character contributes to both “Chicago PD’s” professional discoveries and also deepens her relationship with Voight.

Of the recurring character, “Chicago PD” showrunner Gwen Sigan said, “We will definitely see more [of Anna Avalos]. You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well.”

Of her and Voight’s relationship, Sigan continued, “It’s been so fun to write for Jason [Beghe] with [Carmela Zumbado], and so that connection will continue, [and we’ll see] it grow.”

Avalos Plays a Detrimental Role in the Events of ‘Chicago PD’s Season 9 Finale

What makes Voight and Anna Avalos’s relationship so dynamic is that the sergeant has stuck his neck out for other members of “Chicago PD’s” Intelligence Unit before. But Anna is the person he currently feels closest to. As per the outlet, the last time Voight shared such a meaningful relationship was with former IU officer Alvin Olinsky. Sadly, Looper remarked that every time Voight establishes a meaningful relationship with someone, they consequently wind up dead. Fans will remember Olinsky died after suffering significant blood loss from a stab wound.

That said, because Voight has become so close with Avalos, we’re wondering whether the informant will die before season 10. Further, should Avalos die before season nine concludes, there’s a chance we’ll find Voight at a moralistic crossroads. Voight and Avalos have bonded over their major feelings of loss. As such, the outlet suggested perhaps her death would see the “Chicago PD” character confront his inability to move on.

Sigan further shared, “The pressure’s definitely going to be eating them both as the case gets more complicated.”

Of the investigation overall, she said, “It’s been fun to write a long-form case and something this large and the scope of it is very big.”

For fans anxiously awaiting the finale, the “Chicago PD” showrunner teased, “We’re building to a pretty big end to that case in the penultimate [episode] and then in the finale of course.”

Overall, Sigan’s suggestion for the final two episodes of “Chicago PD’s” ninth season definitely could mean Avalos will soon face a tragic end. However, perhaps, because Voight has suffered so much loss, the show’s writers will, for once, provide him a kind of happy ending.