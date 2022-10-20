‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer Returning for Season 10… But There’s a Twist

After word came down that Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago P.D., it might have been thought that he was gone for good. Well, not so fast on that trigger. Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead on the show, will be coming back to direct an episode this season. Variety reported that this show will air on NBC in 2023. As an aside, Soffer did star in 189 episodes of Chicago P.D.

Back in August, Soffer did say that he was leaving the show. He appeared in this season’s first three episodes before telling his wife that he was leaving for an Army job. Tracy Spiridakos plays his wife, Detective Hailey Upton, on the show. The actor actually shared his gratitude for being a part of the Chicago P.D. world as he was leaving.

Jesse Lee Soffer Offered Up Gratitude For ‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans

“To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show,” Soffer said, according to a statement. “I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.” Soffer’s character was written off of the show on the October 3 episode. Soffer is represented by UTA, Ethos Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.

Soffer also offered up an additional emotional message to all of Halstead’s fans out there. “For anyone that’s ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I’m grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I’m just grateful,” Soffer wrote in a message on Twitter. “If I could like every single tweet I would. I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you.”

Spiridakos also would toss in her own reaction around Soffer’s departure from the long-running show. She spoke out with her thoughts about it. “I guess the word is out…Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best,” she wrote, in part, on an Instagram post. “Thank you for your kindness, your guidance, and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for.” Spiridakos wrote up a lengthy, tender note to Soffer. She added a picture of the two actors together on the show’s set. Chicago P.D. is part of the One Chicago franchise empire that airs on Wednesday nights on NBC. Other shows in there include Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

But Chicago P.D. fans will be on the lookout for Soffer’s directorial work in an upcoming episode. They probably will be happy to see the actor still associated with his long-running show. Specifically, Chicago P.D. comes on at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.