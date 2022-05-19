Former ‘Chicago PD’ Actor Ryan Carr Arrested: Report

Ryan Carr, a Hollywood stuntman, acting teacher, and former “Chicago PD” actor, was reportedly arrested on charges of sexual battery of a minor, rape, and sexual assault.

According to CBS Tallahassee, “Chicago PD” actor Ryan Carr was arrested after a complaint revealed he was providing alcohol and drugs to a minor. This was in order to coerce her into having sexual relations with him. The victim was notably a student of his at the Young Actors Conservatory in Thomasville, Georgia.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office reports that Carr is also accused of allegedly touching another minor inappropriately. This incident reportedly happened while he was working as a gymnastics coach at a local gym. Authorities did not disclose the exact ages of the victims. However, they were both under the age of 18.

Carr is currently at the Thomas County Jail without bond. He previously worked and lived in Los Angeles before moving to Thomasville in 2019. That’s when he began teaching at the Thomasville on Stage and Company (TOSCAC). He told CBS he purchased his home at an auction with money he had earned working as a stunt double. “Pretty much every time I got hit by a car, I put it in a separate account,” Carr said in a 2019 interview.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Besides “Chicago PD,” Ryan Carr was also in the TV series “Empire” as well as movies such as “Divergent” and “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

Carr was a stunt double for Elias Koteas on “Chicago PD” for 12 episodes from 2014 to 2017. He was recently stunt coordinator and stunt double for Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Fimmel’s “One Way.”

Why Did Elias Koteas Leave ‘Chicago PD’

According to IMDb, Elias Koteas played Alvin Olinsky on “Chicago PD” from 2014 to 2018. He also made appearances on “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” as the character.

Following Koteas leaving “Chicago PD” in 2018, the showrunner Rick Eid revealed to TV Line the real reason why the actor left the hit series. “It was a decision that evolved organically from the ongoing storyline between Voight and Woods. The writers and I kept coming back to this idea that Voight’s decision to kill Bingham should cost him something. Over time, we landed on the notion that Olinsky should be the person to pay for Voight’s sin because Voight admired and loved him so much.”

Eid also said that there were no hard feelings between the “Chicago PD” crew and Koteas. “[Longtime series regular] Elias [Koteas] is a terrific actor and a good person. He’s also been an important part of the show since the very beginning. So this part of the process was really challenging. But Elias handled the news like a true professional and remained committed to the show and his character until the final shot. We will miss him dearly.”