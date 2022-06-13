One Former ‘Chicago PD’ Couple Also Dated Off the Screen

Although their “Chicago PD” characters dated on the small screen, Jesse Lee Soffer actually dated his former co-star Sophia Bush in life as well.

According to Us Weekly, Sophia Bush and Jamie Lee Soffer met on the set of “Chicago PD” and the co-stars were linked in 2014. Although they had broken up in June 2015, they were later spotted holding hands in September of the same year. A source close to the former couple revealed to Just Jared that they simply just didn’t work out. “They dated for about a year and then grew apart. They’re still friends though!”

While it didn’t work out for her and her “Chicago PD” co-star, Sophia Bush stated that dating fellow castmates are not uncommon. While appearing on an episode of Michael Rosebud’s “Inside of You” podcast in August 2021, Bush stated, “You realize that everyone you’ve ever met in this business, like, dated everyone else. When you spend 100 hours a week on set and you don’t even get home for eight hours to sleep, like, yeah, I”m not surprised that every 20-year-old on a set has dated every other 20-year-old on a set.”

The former “Chicago PD” star noted that while people act like it’s not common for co-stars to date, it’s actually the complete opposite. “Some of our favorite celebrity couples are people who married the fourth co-star they dated.”

Sophia Bush’s now-fiance is Grant Hughes, who is a local entrepreneur with a “passion” for creating positive change in his community. Hughes notably popped the question to Sophia while they were on a vacation in Italy.

Former ‘Chicago PD’ Star Sophia Bush Previously Described Herself a Serial Monogamist’

During her chat with Anna Faris on the “Unqualified” podcast in December 2018, former “Chicago PD” star Sophia Bush stated she felt like a serial monogamist for a long time. She also felt stuck in relationships that were not good for her.

“I now look back and go, ‘Oh, it’s not my fault, it’s not their fault,’” Bush stated. “Even the guys who f–ked up so bad—and I’ve had a handful. What I realize is that I have to own my role in it because more often than not, I have chosen to date the potential I see in someone and not who somebody is in this current moment.”

Bush then shared that she realized if she wasn’t as patient with herself or as loving to herself as she’s been with her past significant others. “Again, that’s not a hateful thing, it’s just to say like, ‘You don’t deserve this piece of me.’ That’s OK, I f–ked up giving it to you when you didn’t deserve it and I gotta own that I don’t deserve to treat myself that way either.”