‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast

One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.

In The Rookie, Lisseth Chavez will portray a character named Celina the newest rookie on the team. Chavez’s Celina, early descriptions note, is one that did very well at the academy.

Chicago PD alum Lisseth Chavez joins the cast of the Nathan Fillion-led police procedural series, The Rookie.

However, this new rookie’s approach to many of the aspects of the job is described as being fairly unconventional. This, of course, makes Chavez’s character a challenge for the officer tasked with training the rookie.

Lisseth Chavez Joins The Rookie After A Turn On The Popular One Chicago Drama Chicago PD

This newest Rookie player previously donned a police badge when she portrayed Officer Vanessa Rojas in the seventh season of the NBC One Chicago hit, Chicago P.D. After one season on the popular NBC police procedural drama series, Lisseth Chavez went on to a role on CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. In this series, Chavez portrays Esperanza “Spooner Cruz.”

Lisseth Chavez is also featured in the popular Netflix series One Day At A Time. Chavez is also featured on the streaming service’s feature The OA.

Nathan Fillion And Melissa O’Neil Share A Video Message With Fans

Recently, The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion and Melissa O’Neil took to Instagram to share a video message for fans. The stars record the clip as they drive on the studio lots. We soon learn this ride comes as the two are in between filming scenes for the popular ABC series.

As the two drive on the lot, O’Neil tells fans that she and her Rookie costar are heading to a new location as filming for The Rookie’s fifth season continues.

“[S]o much to report!” notes the Insta caption on the post.

“Still integrating from an extremely potent time away from work,” the Insta caption reads as Nathan Fillion and Melissa O’Neil tour the set of The Rookie.

“Phewph!” the caption coinciding with the Insta video continues. “More on that another time – maybe.”

But, “in the meantime,” Melissa O’Neil tells fans that The Rookie actors sending a “little hey-hello,” to their viewers.

“Such a treat to be back at it with our @therookieabc fam!!!” the message continues