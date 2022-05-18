Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Another ‘Fixer Upper’ Spinoff in the Works on Magnolia Network

In 2013, Fixer Upper, starring couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, premiered on HGTV, sparking a “Farmhouse-chic” movement in home design that remains popular to this day. And in a few short years, the series also took the careers of the Gaines to incredible heights.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are now the faces of home design. Their company encompasses multiple series, a magazine, Magnolia Journal, and a website with both an online store and a lifestyle blog. They also launched Magnolia Network, their very own cable and streaming network. Already among the top 25 basic cable networks, Magnolia Network houses four Fixer Upper series.

In addition to the flagship show, there’s also Fixer Upper Rewatch, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. The network has dozens of other series as well, a few of which feature the Gaines.

Now, a fifth Fixer Upper series is on the way to Magnolia Network. The spinoff series, entitled Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle, will feature the iconic couple fixing up a historical landmark in Waco, Texas. Specifically, a 19th-century castle called Cottonland.

According to a press release from Magnolia, the couple’s major upcoming project has been in the works decades. “For nearly two decades, Chip and Joanna have admired the property as a hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood. They’ve even made past attempts to purchase it. The property is an iconic piece of Waco’s history. And while specific plans have not yet been determined, one this is for certain. Their efforts will focus on fully completing the home’s long overdue and well-deserved restoration.”

The eight-episode first season of the Fixer Upper spinoff, Welcome Home – The Castle, will premiere on Discovery+ in September.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Orders Three Other New Series

The Gaines have an incredibly busy year ahead of them. Because believe it or not, the Fixer Upper spinoff is only one of four new series coming to the Magnolia Network this year. The first is Silos Baking Competition, Magnolia’s first cooking competition series, which will premiere on Sunday, June 12.

The next series is Recipe Lost And Found starring Casey Corn, a chef and food anthropologist. Corn will help others reconnect with lost family recipes, exploring their culture along the way.

Last but not least is The Home Team With Britt and Annie, premiering in September. This series stars best friends and design gurus Annie Hawkins and Brittany Baker. The Salt Lake City-based duo will take on renovation and design projects in an effort to build their start-up business.

“We’re so proud of the stories that launched Magnolia Network,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a recent statement, according to Variety. “The people we’ve met, who have allowed us to share a piece of their world with you, make it clear that everyday, everywhere, there are creators, path makers, and explorers in bold pursuit of beautiful ambitions.”

“We’ve just scratched the surface,” the couple continued. “There are so many stories yet to be told on Magnolia Network, and we can’t wait to watch them unfold.”

“We are thrilled by the audience response to Magnolia Network thus far,” added Allison Page, President of Magnolia. The network has more than 350 hours of original content, with 30 additional projects on the way. With their vast catalog, Page believes Magnolia is “delivering smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty, and draws out curiosity.”