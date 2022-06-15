Chip, Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Develop Another Show Following Huge Ratings Win

Since launching Fixer Upper on HGTV alongside her husband Chip Gaines in 2013, Joanna Gaines has skyrocketed to stardom. After seeing success on the TV cable network, she went on to become a New York Times bestselling author. More recently, she established her own television network in partnership with Discovery — the Magnolia Network. Chip and Joanna Gaines premiered their all-new baking competition series Silos Baking Competition on the Magnolia Network on Sunday. But, already, the dynamic duo has another project in the works, apparently predicting success for the brand new baking competition.

According to Variety, Magnolia Network’s newest bake-off show premiered to “record-setting ratings,” attracting an impressive 1.5 million viewers. Even more noteworthy, however, the outlet stated the new series’ premiere awarded the newly rebranded Discovery DIY Network its highest-rated Sunday in more than two years among women aged 18+.

For now, Silos continues to gain its footing. In the meantime, Chip and Joanna Gaines’s unnamed project is the first of several in the works at Magnolia Network.

Additionally, Silos Baking Competition did not only mark a major win for Chip and Joanna Gaines following a massive premiere audience; it also proved incredibly successful for the Magnolia Network. In regard to demo ratings, Silos ranked as a Top 15 cable program during its Sunday timeslot. In addition, Magnolia ranked among the Top 20 programs.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Fifth ‘Fixer Upper’ Spinoff In the Works

Chip and Joanna Gaines know how to stay busy, though I suppose that’s normal for a couple of interior designers. That said, as the DIY dream team works to launch a handful of new baking series and competitions on the Magnolia Network, they also have a fifth Fixer Upper spinoff in the works.

Following the premiere of Fixer Upper in 2013, Joanna Gaines brought DIY enthusiasts Fixer Upper Rewatch, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Now, though, the famous couple will embark on an all-new kind of restoration work. Instead, they will head to the Lone Star State, beginning work on a Waco, Texas castle.

Entitled Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle, the new series will follow the Gaineses as they restore a 19th-century.

A press release from the Magnolia Network revealed previously that the Gaines have been attempting to purchase the location for two decades. It further read, “Chip and Joanna have admired the property as a hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood. They’ve even made past attempts to purchase it.”

So far, details about the new show remain vague. The press release did emphasize, however, that the Fixer Upper spinoff will see Chip and Joanna Gaines “focus on fully completing the home’s long-overdue and well-deserved restoration.”

The new show is set to air on Discovery+ this September.