‘Chrisley Know Best’: What’s Next for the Show Following Todd, Julie Chrisley Verdict?

The future looks relatively bleak for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Earlier this week, on June 7, an Atlanta federal jury found the couple guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. While Todd’s attorney said he was “disappointed in the verdict” and planned to appeal, the FBI had a different outlook.

“When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said in a statement.

“In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay.”

With all this in mind, what’s in store for the show that follows that allegedly fraudulent family?

One day after their conviction on June 8, USA Network confirmed it would continue to air new episodes of their reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best.” Meanwhile, its stars now face up to 30 years in prison. A judge will sentence the couple on October 6, 2022.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the network will air the second half of Season 9 beginning on June 23. The episodes were reportedly filmed before the trial started. As of now, the network has not commented on the conviction.

“Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal,” their current lawyer Bruce Morris told People. “Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends, and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated.”

What does the future hold for ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

Authorities accused Todd and Julie of defrauding local banks out of $30 million in loans. In addition, they’re also accused of hiding millions of dollars made from their show as well as filing for bankruptcy to avoid paying the owed $20 million. They also are accused of using their 7C’s Productions to evade the taxes. A court indicted the couple in August of 2019.

Despite the bad news, the family still has ongoing business in the reality TV world.

The network renewed “Chrisley Knows Best” for its tenth season. In addition, the show ordered a fourth season of “Growing Up Chrisley” in May 2022. In addition, E! had also begun shooting a new series, “Love Limo,” which Todd is still set to host and produce.

After their conviction, Todd’s daughter, Lindsie, has come out of the woodwork to speak out about her parent’s conviction

On Wednesday, the eldest daughter of the reality stars posted an Instagram story, writing, “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week.”

She continued, “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she wrote. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”