‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Alum Lindsie Chrisley Speaks Out About Todd and Julie Verdict

Chrisley Knows Best alumnus Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out after a verdict comes in for the fraud trial involving Todd and Julie Chrisley. She says on Instagram that she’s “deeply saddened” over the verdict.

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. She co-hosts the Coffee Convos podcast, Page Six reports. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for.” She adds that she is “deeply saddened for myself, my son, and my family as a whole.” She asks people to pray for them “during this difficult time.” Lindsie adds that she’ll be back “when the time is right.”

Todd and Julie face up to 30 years in prison. They await a sentencing date. Lindsie Chrisley would share a photo on Wednesday morning that has her Bible. She reportedly circles Psalm 23.

Lindsie writes “I will live through this valley.” In the post, she also seeks God’s “protection and peace.” She also writes, “Don’t magnify someone else’s problems while minimizing yours.” Lindsie adds, “Some want to be led but really don’t want God to show them.” Last week, she was off of social media. Before leaving, she did share with her followers a Bible verse. It’s about being “strong and courageous” before stepping back from the platform.

“When you are in the middle of a storm cloud it’s hard to think outside of it, but the only way out of the storm is to ride through it,” Lindsie writes on Instagram. She writes this and shared a photo of her with her son Jackson. Lindsie is an original member of the cast. She left the show in Season 5. What about the life of Savannah Chrisley? She’s been making headlines with some of her bikini photos recently.

Savannah Chrisley Openly Talked About Endometriosis Surgery

Yet Savannah, one of the show’s stars, had to overcome surgery for Endometriosis back in 2020. The Chrisley Knows Best star would say that her doctors would remove a “huge cust.” Endometriosis appears in her uterus, ovaries, bladder, and other areas.

“I stayed in the hospital overnight and then was able to go back to my hotel and now I’m heading home today,” she would write on Instagram. “Can’t tell you guys how many times I’ve cried…Dr. Sinervo and Dr. Winer are truly gifts from God. Dr. Sinervo asked to pray with me before surgery and then they both held my hands in the OR until I was put to sleep. It’s time to give myself time to recover..#endometriosis #endowarrior”.