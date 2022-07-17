Chuck Norris’ Grandson Says He’s Afraid To Tell Grandpa He Got Kicked Off Reality Show for Cheating

Chuck Norris is famous for two things: acting and kicking ass. Best known for his work on Walker, Texas Ranger, the TV star is also famous as a mixed martial artist. In fact, he actually taught karate to classic TV‘s Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon as well as Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Overall, both his career in karate and acting are intimidating. But now, after his grandson Maxwell got fired from a brand new reality show, the younger Norris is right to be afraid to tell his grandfather.

According to DoYouRemember, 22-year-old Maxwell Norris participated as a contestant on Kevin and Frankie Jonas’ all-new reality show Claim to Fame. However, his run didn’t last very long.

During the show’s premiere on July 11th, Norris was sent home, though not for the standard “wrong answer” reason. Instead, he was disqualified from the show for using a secret cellphone hidden among his things. Which, obviously, violates the reality show’s rule against electronics.

After producers discovered he cheated, Maxwell said he hadn’t told his famous grandfather that he would appear on the show. Following his disqualification, he said, “Hi Papa. It’s going to be tough explaining this one.”

After the debacle aired, Norris further stated, “I have not told my grandpa that I will be on ‘Claim to Fame.’ I’ll let you know when he does end up watching and share any reaction he may have to my brief appearance. Most kids don’t want to disappoint their grandparents, and no one wants to disappoint Chuck Norris!”

Chuck Norris Hopes to Remake ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’

For now, we’re (not so patiently) waiting to hear Chuck Norris’s reaction to his grandson Maxwell’s brief appearance on Claim to Fame. In the meantime, the actor himself is eventually hoping to remake his iconic Walker, Texas Ranger.

Chuck Norris has appeared in several dozen shows and movies. However, even the Cordell Walker actor admitted that his most famous role is also his favorite.

“I enjoyed all of my movies and my TV series,” the 82-year-old previously said, “[but] ‘Walker, Texas Ranger'” is the one he’d like to revisit. He said, “Instead of a remake, I’d love to come back and do a follow-up to any one of those.”

That said, there is one project Chuck Norris does not plan on returning to. And that’s Sylvester Stallone’s hit franchise, The Expendables. During the same interview, the veteran actor explained while there is no ill will between himself and the films’ stars, Screen Crush previously reported Norris had an issue with the “hardcore language.” See his full statement here.

Nevertheless, he still boasted about his friendship with the film’s stars, mainly Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“It was great playing the role of Booker in ‘Expendables 2.’ Sly and Arnold are good friends of mine and we go way back, so it was great working together with them and all the others.”