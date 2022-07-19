‘Claim to Fame’: Brett Favre’s Daughter Reveals Her Identity on the ABC Gameshow

While only premiering a few days ago, Claim to Fame is already receiving rave reviews as family members of famous people compete against each other for a chance at $100,000. The catch – none of the contestants know the identities of each other. On Monday, the reality show revealed the identity of one contestant to be the daughter of legendary quarterback Brett Favre, Brittany.

Last week, contestants received a clue as to who Brittany was. She said, “My name is Brittany. My celebrity relative is my dad, and he is most known for being an athlete, and the biggest award he’s ever won was an Emmy Award.” She also hinted that her father was not only a famous quarterback but won a Super Bowl and was in the Hall of Fame. One of the members on the show, named Logan, believed Brittany was related to Terry Bradshaw. But after studying the clues, Logan, whose identity is still unknown, decided against it as he noticed a cheese wedge on the collage.

The fun for Brittany isn’t over yet as the audience are the only ones with that knowledge for now. Not voted off yet by her housemates, a preview for the upcoming episodes revealed people talking about the Packers and someone having to leave.

Brittany Favre Talks About Being The Daughter Of A Legend

Brittany isn’t the only one revealing their identity to the audience as Amara is related to famous actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg.

As for her relations with her father, Brittany Favre explained how they are really close and she even gets her competitive side from him. ”My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option. I was born before he became successful so I got to witness the entire rise from an unknown to known. Don’t let my kindness fool you. I used to be an attorney and know how to win. I am so competitive that I hurt feelings.”

The Hosts Of Claim to Fame And The “Bonus Jonas”

Besides Brittany remaining on the show, Claim to Fame hosts include Kevin and Frankie Jonas. When fans of the Jonas Brothers think about the group, some often forget there is a fourth member of the family, Frankie Jonas. Much like the contestants on the show, Frankie has witnessed the massive success of his brothers.

Before Claim to Fame aired, Frankie Jonas discussed the pressure that came with being a Jonas and how many called him the “bonus Jonas” for years. “I always hated that nickname. A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself.”