‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry

Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.

You are pretty much surrounded by Mayberry everywhere you look and even eat. Who knows? You might try to make a call out on your cell phone and end up chatting with Sarah the operator a little bit. That would be pretty cool, though, right? Well, that really does not happen. While turning back the clock, though, we can dream a minute.

Get Your Fill Of Food, Memories From ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ At Diner

“Mayberry rings a bell with everybody,” diner owner Mike Smith told WLTX. “You may not love it, but I think every American at least likes it.” His aim has been to hopefully allow people to tap into what they would term as a simpler time. “Everything I’ve learned in my life, the good things, I’m going to carry with me and I think Mayberry is the epitome of America,” he said.

The Mayberry Diner is in Cross Hill, South Carolina. When you walk in there, then there’s no doubt that you are connecting with one of the greatest TV shows ever in the medium’s history. You will see Andy Griffith as Sheriff Andy Taylor, Don Knotts as Deputy Barney Fife, and other pictures from The Andy Griffith Show.

Location Offers Up A Kid’s Menu For Different Meals, Too

“You’re not going to come in here and not get into a conversation with somebody, that’s the way these people are,” Smith said. “You’re sitting at that table alone, they’ll invite you to sit down at their table. This is just a community meeting place. Everybody comes in here and if they don’t know you, they will before you leave. That’s just the country way. Everybody’s a friend until they turn on you. I guess I’m old-fashioned, I don’t want to let go of it.”

If you visit there, then you will find food offerings like country fried steak, meatloaf, and mashed potatoes, too. Toss in a kid’s menu to boot and you have something going on right there. “I think children should be exposed to this and I’m surprised when kids come in here and say that’s Aunt Bee, that’s Opie,” Smith said. “Their parents are doing the right thing by exposing them to this, to get them off the cell phone and computer, you know what I mean?”