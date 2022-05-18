‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Reveals Exciting Details About His Booming Business Away From Acting

From 1969 to 1974, Christopher Knight played the adorable Peter Brady, the middle son of Mike and Carol Brady on the classic TV series The Brady Bunch. His acting roles are few and far between these days, but Christopher Knight is staying busy. The former child star now owns a home decor company called Christopher Knight Home.

His company is relatively young, but Christopher Knight has already seen a great deal of success. And though this is largely due to his beautiful furniture, an unexpected feature on Oprah didn’t hurt.

When Megan Markle and Prince Harry did their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, all three appeared to be seated in Christopher Knight’s chairs. In an interview with NECN, Christopher Knight said that he can’t technically say for sure that they’re his chairs, as he was never notified that Oprah would use them. The chairs are, however, identical to his company’s design.

Whether or not they were actually from Christopher Knight Home, everyone assumed that they were, resulting in a rise in sales for the Brady Bunch star. “I didn’t notice until after the interview. Then people started saying, ‘Those are Christopher Knight Home chairs,'” he explained.

In an Instagram post following the interview, the actor expressed disbelief that anyone would notice the chairs and thanked his team for their efforts in creating such an eye-catching design.

“It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got “Knighted” in a way never anticipated,” he wrote. “I am grateful to my talented business partners who have excellent taste, and skills in delivering a line of furniture that is both affordable and fit for royalty – both foreign and domestic.”

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Explains Enduring Popularity of the Series

Although the final episode of The Brady Bunch aired nearly 50 years ago, the show remains popular to this day. Generations born long after the 70s know the Brady Bunch theme and a few of the show’s more iconic lines, at a minimum. In an interview with The New York Post, Christopher Knight shared his thoughts on the enduring success of the classic sitcom.

“I think it’s now a nostalgia thing,” Knight said. “But initially, it was a child’s show for children to tap into. And then it became nostalgia as soon as people got old enough to look at what they consumed as a child — we’re doing that right now. Regardless of whatever generation you are … it’s the same loop for everyone, regardless of their era. The Brady Bunch has never not been around.”

Maureen McCormick, the beloved actress behind Marcia Brady, had a slightly different opinion. To her, The Brady Bunch endures because its message is timeless. “The bottom line is that it was about love, coming together, working out innocent problems people had,” McCormick explained. “And a lot of them were basic problems that still exist. We all kind of celebrated working it out together, and I think we all really loved each other. There was a genuine love for all people on show, and I think that resonates.”