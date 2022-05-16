‘Brady Bunch’ Star Ann B Davis Saw the Brady Kids as Her Family, Never Had Children of Her Own

Although she did not have children of her own, star of the classic TV sitcom “The Brady Bunch” Ann B Davis notably saw the Brady kids as her family.

While speaking about “The Brady Bunch” castmate Ann B Davis, Lloyd J. Schwartz, the son of “The Brady Bunch” creator Sherwood Schwartz described her as a very nice woman. But she had nothing to do with children. “So the idea of Alice being so beloved by the characters of the ‘Brady Bunch’ was not reflective of her as a person,” Schwartz told Closer Weekly. “She was never married and everybody suspected that she was gay.”

Schwartz also stated that Ann B Davis did tell him about her a relationship she once had. “I think with a married guy or something, and it ended badly. I don’t know that she ever had anything else after that. But that’s almost apocryphal.”

While she wasn’t interested in spending time with children, Ann B Davis definitely enjoyed time with “The Brady Bunch” kids. “She conveyed that she really cared for them, because Ann really cared for the kids. That’s the kind of person she was that comes across and it informs the character. It makes her be loved,” culture historian Geoffrey Mark further shared.

Ted Nichelson, co-author of “The Brady Bunch Hour, Love to Love You, Bradys,” also spoke about Ann B Davis’ affection towards the show’s kids. “Although she did like children, and never had any of her own, she grew to love the Brady Bunch kids, and enjoyed friendships with all of them for many years after the show ended.”

Ann B Davis died on June 1, 2014 at the age of 88.

‘The Brady Bunch’ Co-Star Maureen McCormick Revealed She Admired Ann B Davis

While promoting the 2019 HGTV Special “A Very Brady Renovation,” Maureen McCormick spoke to Closer Weekly about her relationship with Ann B Davis. “Gosh, we were so close. We used to fly to Texas and we would hang out and go out to dinner and we really spent a lot of time together – you know years after the show, and just admire her.”

Along with discussing Davis, Maureen McCormick opened up about her connection with her other co-star, Florence Henderson. “Florence of course we got very very close, and spent really amazing moments together at the end. I’m really grateful because they all taught me a lot and they’ll always be with me.”

When asked about the advice she learned from her co-stars, McCormick said, “The biggest life lessons I have learned, came from Florence, and that was, ebbing able to find joy like in a big way. I mean, I spent a lot of time with her before she passed away. And I truly believe she taught me so much about finding joy and I feel such joy again in my life. You know, I’ve gone through so many different things in my life, but yea, pretty amazing.”