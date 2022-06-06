‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Hits the Trail for ‘Sunday Funday’: VIDEO

The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick gives her Twitter followers a glimpse of the beautiful sights and sounds she took in as she hit the trail for a “Sunday Funday” hike.

In an 18-second video that the classic television star shared on Twitter Sunday afternoon, we can see (and hear) what it is that McCormick finds so appealing about this trail. The slight breeze can be heard in the audio as can some tweeting birds as the former Brady Bunch star records some of the gorgeous sites she is taking in on her outdoor journeys.

“Sending some California Chaparral Yucca love your way,” McCormick announces in her June 5 tweet.

“#SundayFunday,” the actress adds in her post.

Sending some California Chaparral Yucca love your way. #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/ALTo6wKaal — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) June 5, 2022

The flowering Yucca is slightly swaying in the wind against a bright blue sky as the television star records her video. Clearly a wonderful day for a Sunday Funday adventure!

The Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Stepping Out Of Her “Comfort Zone” For Dancing With the Stars

Maureen McCormick spent this Sunday Funday was spent enjoying the sites and sounds along a gorgeous trail. However, The Brady Bunch star recalls another activity that certainly gave her a hardcore workout.

In a 2016 interview with Today, the longtime actress opens up about her time on the hit ABC series, Dancing With the Stars. During the interview, McCormick recalls stepping out of her comfort zone to hit the dancefloor. Especially as she felt like the “underdog” of the season.

“I felt like the real underdog,” Maureen McCormick tells the Today show.

“I felt like – you know, I mean, I just felt very much out of my comfort zone,” the Brady Bunch star explains.

And to have all of that love and support,” she adds. “It was amazing.”

McCormick Remembers Overcoming Her “Biggest Fear”

During the interview, Maureen McCormick recalls how the team at Dancing With the Stars had to work hard to convince her to join the show that season.

“It’s been my biggest fear to dance in public,” the actress explains.

“And it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” McCormick adds noting that she still felt “absolute” panic as she prepared to step out onto the dance floor.

“Absolute panic. Seriously. Absolute panic,” the Brady Bunch star says of her feelings before heading out to perform her Dancing With the Stars number.

“Everything leaves my brain. I’m like I don’t know any of the steps,” the Brady Bunch star remembers.

“I don’t know if I’ll make it through the number,” she adds. “This is scary. It’s live.”

McCormick made it, after all stepping out to perform her dance live on the air. She and her professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev, finished in eighth place during the popular competition show’s 23rd season.