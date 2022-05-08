‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Reflects on ‘Beautiful Night’ at John Ritter Foundation Fundraiser

It’s been 19 years since the sudden and unexpected passing of actor and comedian John Ritter. And now the foundation which was developed in his honor continues to bring awareness to the undiagnosed heart condition that led to his death. Including raising funds through the annual John Ritter Foundation fundraiser event that was attended by many of the actor’s former classic TV costars; his family; and his friends. Including Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick.

Brady Bunch Star Maureen McCormick Honors John Ritter At Fundraising Event

It was a night full of people honoring the late actor, as well as people working to raise awareness for the undiagnosed heart condition that took his life unexpectedly 19 years ago. And, McCormick shares in her recent Twitter post, all of the beautiful moments she shared during the event.

“What a beautiful night!” Maureen McCormick writes of the event in a Friday, May 6 tweet.

What a beautiful night! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/w5YmL7JU5Z — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) May 6, 2022

In her post, the former star of the hit classic television sitcom shares a variety of pictures from the event. It’s certainly a touching tribute to a beloved actor.

John Ritter Leaves A Lasting Legacy After An Undiagnosed Heart Condition Leads to the Actor’s Unexpected Death

John Ritter first found fame on the 1970s classic television sitcom series Three’s Company. However, in 2003, the actor died unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition called aortic dissection.

Ritter’s sudden death shocked many who have long enjoyed the actor’s unique slap-stick comedy stylings. And, his loved ones are on a mission to make sure that not only is the actor’s work never forgotten; but also that awareness to raise awareness for his condition; by sharing information about the undiagnosed heart defect that lead to Ritter’s tragic passing.

John Ritter’s 8 Simple Rules For Dating My Teenage Daughter Co-Star Remembers the Actor

Before we knew her as Penny from The Big Bang Theory; or the flight attendant with a run of bad luck on Hulu’s limited streaming series, The Flight Attendant, actress Kaley Cuoco starred alongside Ritter in an ABC family television sitcom series. The series, titled 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, features Ritter as the father of two teen daughters (Cuoco and Amy Davidson) and one son (Martic Spanjers). The series follows Ritter’s character as he struggles alongside his wife who is played by Katey Sagal, working to maintain normalcy in their chaotic household.

“He treated me like his own daughter,” Cuoco says in a discussion with USA Today

“He treated all of us kids like that,” the actress adds. “It was pretty incredible.”

Sharing A Final Goodbye

Cuoco remembers during a discussion with Entertainment Tonight how the actor pulled her into his dressing room to tell her how much he loved her just hours before he died.

“He sat down on the couch and he goes, ‘I love you,'” the actress recalls. “And I was like, ‘I love you too, silly man!'” However, Cuoco remembers an urgency Ritter had in sharing this message with his onscreen daughter.

“He goes, ‘no, I want you to know I love you,'” the actress says, remembering how she told him that she loved him too; just before the pair share a hug.

“That’s the last I saw of him,” Cuoco says softly.