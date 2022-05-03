‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Wishes Costar Ann B. Davis ‘Happy Heavenly Birthday’ in Heartfelt Tribute

On Tuesday (May 3rd) Maureen McCormick took to her Instagram account to wish her late “Brady Bunch” co-star Ann B. Davis a special “heavenly birthday” in a heartfelt post.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday, Ann B. Davis,” Maureen McCormick wrote in the post, which features a snapshot of her and Davis. “Miss you and love you with all of my heart.”

Ann B. Davis starred alongside Maureen McCormick on “The Brady Bunch” from 1969 to 1974. The actress played Alice, the Bradys’ fun housekeeper. She also made appearances on various “The Brady Bunch” specials. This includes “The Brady Girls Get Married,” “The Brady Brides,” “The Bradys” “A Very Brady Christmas,” and “The Brady Bunch 35th Anniversary Reunion.”

Davis passed away on June 1, 2014, in San Antonio, Texas. She was 88-years-old at the time and sustained a subdural hematoma from a fall in her bathroom prior to her death.

Maureen McCormick previously spoke about how she and Ann B. Davis remained closed after the tv series came to an end. “Gosh, we were so close,” McCormick stated to Closer Weekly. “We used to fly to Texas and we would hang out and go out to dinner and we really spent a lot of time together — you know years after the show, and just admire her.”

Following Davis’ passing, McCormick issued a statement about the late actress. “[She] made me a better person, ” the statement reads. “How blessed I am to have had her in my life. She will be forever missed.”

Ann B Davis Revealed Details About Alice’s Life Before ‘The Brady Bunch’

During an interview with the Archive of American Television, Ann B. Davis revealed more details about her “The Brady Bunch” character Alice and her backstory. “I decided that my twin sister was going to be a doctor who couldn’t afford school,” Davis stated, using her twin sister Harriet in the story. “So I started doing maid’s work so she could afford to go to college.”

While speaking about how Alice felt about the Bradys, Ann B. Davis revealed, “I cared very much about this family. It was my family. I would’ve died for any single one of them.”

Ann B. Davis further explained that she didn’t share her back story thoughts with anyone but Lloyd Schwartz, who was Sherwood Schwartz’s son. Schwartz notably served as an associated producer on the show. “There were nine other regulars on the show. You didn’t have time to sit around and discuss characters. But I made up my own character. And I probably discussed it a lot with Lloyd. Because he was on the set, herding the kids around and stuff.”