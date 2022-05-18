‘The Brady Bunch’s’ Eve Plumb & ‘The Facts of Life’s’ Mindy Cohn Join Together for Epic Classic TV Stars Photo

Eve Plumb and Mindy Cohn, two actresses from iconic television series, recently reunited to celebrate their longtime friendship.

Best known for her role as Jan Brady on “The Brady Bunch,” Eve Plumb sat down for lunch in New York City with Mindy Cohn, who had a reoccurring role on “The Facts of Life.”

The two were smiling from ear-to-ear in the pic posted by Plumb on Facebook. “Yay! I got to have lunch with pal @MindyCohn today!” Plumb captioned the post. “I love it when she visits NYC.”

On Monday, Cohn, 55, also shared the same pic on her Instagram with a caption quoting the theme song from the classic TV sitcom “Green Acres.” She wrote, “darling I love you but give me Park Avenue.”

Plumb is best known for playing Jan, the middle sister on “The Brady Bunch,” from 1969 to 1974. Cohn played the role of Natalie Green in “The Facts of Life” from 1979 to 1988.

Eve Plumb and Mindy Cohn cross paths onscreen

Although they never appeared on screen together, they’ve maintained their friendship. Yet, fans of the two might be surprised to know the two crossed paths onscreen briefly when Plumb appeared as a guest star on “The Facts of Life.” She played the sister of Blair Warner (Lisa Whelchel).

After finishing their runs on their respective sitcoms, both ladies have stayed busy. While you may not have seen her, you may have heard Cohn’s voice when she played Velma on the “What’s New, Scooby-Doo” reboot. Likewise, in the Brady Bunch reboot, “The Bradys,” Plumb reprised her role.

When “The Brady Bunch” first debuted in 1969, fans couldn’t help but fall in love with the onscreen family. Viewers watched as Plumb transitioned from an insecure tween to a more confident teenage girl.

Plumb started as an actor at just six but said she never thought she would become a Hollywood star.

“It just happened,” she said in an interview in 2018. “A children’s agent moved next door to me when I was a kid and I got a commercial, then I kept getting more. I shot TV pilots, appeared on “The Big Valley,” then “Lassie,” then “The Brady Bunch” came.”

As for Cohn, she has been consistently acting since “The Facts of Life” ended. You may have seen her make appearances on the shows such as “Bones” and “The Middle.” She’s also held roles in the movies A Nice Girl Like You and You Light Up My Christmas, the latter of which starred her former “Facts of Life” co-star Kim Fields and featured Lisa Whelchel and Nancy McKeon.

Fellow “Facts of Life” actress Charlotte Rae discovered Cohn when Rae and the show’s producers visited a school in California while researching for the show.

Soon after meeting with Cohn, showrunners put her in the cast. For over nine years Cohn held the role of Natalie Green. She also reprised her role in the reunion movie in 2001.