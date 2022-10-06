Bruce Willis’ Beloved Classic TV Show Is Finally Heading to Streaming

Old school fans of Bruce Willis will remember him playing David Addison in the ABC show Moonlighting opposite Cybill Shepherd. She would play Maddie Hayes in the hour-long comedy-drama show. Well, in the world of streaming programs, some people might have been wondering if this show would ever make it back on TV.

For those Bruce Willis fans, we have good news. Show creator Glenn Gordon Caron headed over to Twitter and let the world know that getting Moonlighting in the world of streaming is in business. In fact, Caron wrote, that “the business of getting all 5 seasons of Moonlighting starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd ready for streaming has begun!”

We do not know if the streamer will be PlutoTV, Hulu, or even Disney+. But Caron adds, “It’s an ambitious project. Lots of moving parts. And it could take quite a while. But I wanted you to be the first to know… No word yet on where or when you’ll be seeing it — but it’s happening!” What has been the hold-up about this great show making it back on TV? It has something to do with the show’s music. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Bruce Willis Fans, Get Ready For A ‘Moonlighting’ Return

But Caron had more to say about getting the funny show back on the airwaves. He had teased a “big announcement” before offering his latest updated. Caron wrote, “Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan.” TV Line reported that there’s a little bit of hope that Caron and Disney, which was behind Moonlighting, will figure it out. Caron might just get a deal with Hulu or Disney+. But we don’t know as of yet.

As for the music issue, it’s been the cause of keeping all five seasons of this show not even making it to a streaming service. Caron elaborated a little bit about this earlier this year in an interview with The Wrap. Caron said that executives at Disney told him that “the big problem … is the show is just larded with music. None of those rights have been sewn up, and” the studio believes “it would be cost prohibitive to go get them now.” The show creator even said that Disney asked him to put in cheaper music when fixing up the show for streaming. Caron declined to do it.

“The last conversation that I had with them, which I’m guessing was probably about two years ago, the music as really the financial reason,” Caron said. According to the outlet, representatives from Disney did not respond when looking for comments about Caron’s announcement on Wednesday.