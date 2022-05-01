Bryce Dallas Howard’s ‘Heart Could Barely Take’ Her Kids Watching ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ With Granddad Ron Howard

“The Andy Griffith Show” star Ron Howard enjoyed a wholesome moment with his grandkids the first time he showed them the classic television series.

Ron Howard starred in “The Andy Griffith Show” back when he was just five years old. He played Andy’s son Opie Taylor for eight years, spending most of his childhood on set. And when his grandchildren Theo and Beatrice reached that age, Howard decided to sit them down and introduce them to the show.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron’s daughter and an incredible actress in her own right, told PEOPLE about the experience back in 2015.

Apparently, during Christmastime, “I walked in on him showing Theo episodes of The Andy Griffith Show on YouTube, saying, “‘This was me when I was your age,’” Bryce Dallas Howard remembers. “Oh, my goodness, my heart could barely take it.”

We don’t blame her. It sounds like Ron Howard has been a phenomenal grandfather so far. Bryce shared more about his time with the kids when they were eight and three years old, respectively.

“He’s the sweetest granddad, and I love that both of my children have a unique and special relationship with him,” Dallas Howard continued. “I have my own precious memories of myself as a child with him, and to see my children playing with him and doing things with my dad that I did as a kid makes me so happy!”

Apparently, Theo and Beatrice take after “The Andy Griffith Show” star Ron Howard as well.

“Theo seems to have inherited [my dad’s] complexly imaginative and artistic mind, and Beatrice is gregarious and a natural leader (at 3 years old!), just like him,” Dallas Howard said.

Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Dream of Working With Dad, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard

During her 2015 interview with PEOPLE, Bryce Dallas Howard expressed what one of her biggest dreams was at the time.

“My greatest dream is to work with my dad someday as an actress,” Bryce said. “I don’t know how many roles I can ask my dad to play in my life, but so far, father, best friend, role model, mentor, and grandfather to my children are working out quite well.”

Little did Bryce know that she would actually end up working with her dad behind the camera. Like Ron, Bryce soon transitioned from acting to directing and producing. In the past few years, she’s gained tons of praise and acclaim for her work on several “Star Wars” episodes.

Bryce Dallas Howard directed three episodes of “The Mandalorian” and one episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” in the last three years. The “Star Wars” universe is familiar to both Howards, as Ron created “Solo: A Star Wars Story” back in 2018.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Ron brought up how proud he is of his daughter.

“She works hard at it. She always has. She’s been directing for about 10 or 11 years here and there, but working with Jon Favreau, working with Dave Filoni,” Ron Howard said. “She loves the galaxy … She’s got a good heart. She’s super bright and she’s a warrior in the workplace, in the best kind of way.”