CBS Settles Lawsuit Over ‘MacGyver’ Reboot Profits

Just one month before the trial was set to start for the lawsuit against CBS over the “MacGyver” reboot profits, the network has reportedly settled. This news comes a little over a year after CBS canceled the show after five seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “MacGyver” reboot profit battle was from a 1984 TV production deal created by Major Talent Agency. This was the packaging agent for the original “MacGyver” show. The successors of the now-defunct agency, Hanzer, Holdings, and Arita, sued CBS in 2018. It claimed that it was entitled to profits from the reboot series. It was noted that there was a dispute about whether or not the new series was truly a spinoff of the original show.

“At the time of the 1984 Agreement, the term ‘spinoff,’ unless further define,” the CBS “MacGyver” reboot lawsuit reads. “Was broadly understood in the industry to mean a television series that is based on; comes out of; or otherwise derives from an earlier television series. Including what are referred to today as, among other things, ‘reboots’; ‘revivals’; ‘remakes’; ‘sequels’; and ‘spin-offs.’ There is no requirement in the 1984 Agreement that MTA perform any services; or be requested to perform any services; in order to receive the payments.”

The media outlet further reports that during a hearing on Monday (May 9th), both CBS and Hanzer Holdings, and Arlita revealed that terms of the agreement to resolve the lawsuit have been executed. It was also revealed that a notice of the settlement to dismiss the case is being filed by June 23rd. The Hollywood reporter then added that an order denying CBS’s motion for summary judgment cleared the way for an April trial. However, settlement discussions pushed the trial back.

‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Bid the Series a Farewell Following CBS’ Decision to Cancel the Series

Following the news that CBS canceled the “MacGyver” reboot, star of the series Lucas Till took to his Instagram account to share his thoughts about the show coming to an end.

“Where to begin?” The “MacGyver” castmate started. “The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made lifelong friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I’m like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support.”

According to IMDb, the reboot series followed a young Angus “Mac” MacGyver as he works for a clandestine organization within the U.S. government. He relied on his unconventional problem-solving skills to save lives. Starring in the series alongside Till included Tristin Mays and Justin Hires. The show ran from September 2016 to April 2021 and has 94 episodes.