‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith Discusses Secrets Behind Her Ageless Pics

Fans of the classic TV series “Charlie’s Angels” from the 1970s might look at star Jaclyn Smith today and wonder whether she’s aged at all.

The 76-year-old “Charlie’s Angels” star has been making headlines for her “ageless” Instagram photos, and now Jaclyn Smith is spilling her secrets. How did she manage to maintain her appearance and physical health nearly fifty years after playing Kelly Garrett? Just look at the photo below and you’ll see what all the fuss has been about earlier this month.

In an earlier interview with Fox News, Smith revealed that it really all comes down to a “healthy lifestyle.”

“I’m always surprised when an Instagram photo creates that kind of a result. I mean, who would’ve dreamt it?” Smith told the outlet earlier. “But the truth is, I live a pretty healthy lifestyle. I don’t drink. I’ve never touched a drug. I exercise daily. I’m married to a heart surgeon who preaches the importance of eating your fruits and vegetables. I enjoy my green drinks. What we put on our bodies shows up on our faces.”

Wise words, and ones that are good to remember. But aside from the physical side of things, “Charlie’s Angels” star Jaclyn Smith also stresses mentality.

“It’s also about how comfortable you feel in your skin. Are you loved, are you appreciated?” Smith continued earlier. “I feel pretty lucky that at this point in my life, at my age, I can talk to you about beauty. I’m pretty shy talking about it because when you’re constantly judged by it, sometimes it can make you retreat. Growing up in Texas, it was always pretty is as pretty does.”

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith Reveals Why She’s Never Had a ‘Mid-Life Crisis’

Hopefully, times have changed a little bit since then. Self-love is as important as ever, working to keep up women’s and men’s self-esteem. “Charlie’s Angels” star Jaclyn Smith clearly sees the value in believing in yourself.

“But I’ve never gone through a midlife crisis. Because I’ve always kept busy working and I’ve always been challenged,” Smith said. “It’s rewarding to stay in the game. I’m also not obsessed with aging. I think that ages you.”

She added, “I also live a full life with my two children. Each of them has a daughter and my life revolves around them. They take me back to a place of such magic and innocence. I think all of those things have kept me young.”

Nothing like surrounding yourself with young ones to keep you light on your feet. While Smith has certainly invested in exterior upkeep through dieting, exercising, and a proper skincare routine, she also sees value in internal upkeep.